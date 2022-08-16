Is the ‘tax torpedo’ coming for you? Here’s what you need to know

Dear Liz: I am pondering the best time to begin drawing Social Security. I have no debt, am 61, retired and fortunate enough to have retirement funds that are projected to last until I’m 95 without Social Security. That said, when I begin drawing Social Security, I understand I am likely to get taxed at the full 85% rate based upon the monthly income I receive. Does it make sense to hold off on applying until 67 or later knowing that I’ll be taxed more on the higher income, or should I draw sooner, understanding the tax liability would be less? Or, when I begin receiving Social Security, would I cut back on the amount of retirement funds I receive monthly?

Answer: The way Social Security benefits are taxed is somewhat convoluted and easy to misunderstand. Just to be clear: You would never lose 85% of your Social Security benefit to taxes. But if you have income outside of Social Security, up to 85% of your benefit can be taxable at your regular income tax rates.

The taxes are based on what’s known as your “combined income,” which is your adjusted gross income plus any nontaxable interest plus half of your Social Security benefits. If you’re single and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, up to 50% of your benefits may be taxable. If your combined income exceeds $34,000, you may owe tax on up to 85% of your benefits.

If you’re married filing jointly, combined income between $32,000 and $44,000 could trigger taxes on up to 50% of your benefit. You could owe taxes on up to 85% of your benefit if your combined income is more than $44,000, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

Because of this unusual structure, people can face what’s known as a tax torpedo, which is a sharp rise and then fall in their marginal tax rates. If your income is high enough, you won’t be able to avoid the tax torpedo.

However, many middle-income people can mitigate its effects by delaying Social Security and drawing down their retirement funds instead. You can get some understanding of how this works by searching on the phrase “tax torpedo.”

For a more in depth analysis, search for the research paper by William Reichenstein and William Meyer titled “Understanding the Tax Torpedo and Its Implications for Various Retirees.”

Consider discussing your situation with a fee-only financial planner who can model different scenarios and give you personalized advice.

Wait to draw Social Security

Dear Liz: I’m about to turn 75. My wife is 67. I started collecting Social Security at age 70. My benefit is on the low side but I also get a union monthly pension. My wife is still working and planning to file for her Social Security benefit at 70, and she may get three times my amount. Is there a provision where I could be collecting a higher amount now based on her earnings?

Answer: Your wife would have to apply for her benefit before you would be eligible for a spousal benefit based on her work record. Once she applies, your spousal benefit would be 50% of her “primary insurance amount” — which is the benefit she would get at her full retirement age. For someone born in 1955, the full retirement age is 66 years and 2 months.

If she did apply now, your benefit might increase but she would miss out on the delayed retirement credits that would increase her checks by 8% for each year she puts off applying until age 70.

Generally, it’s a good idea for the person with the larger benefit to delay applying as long as possible, since it’s their check that determines what the survivor gets. But there are always exceptions, so you’d be smart to research your options. Social Security Solutions and Maximize My Social Security can help you model different claiming strategies, or you could discuss your situation with a financial planner.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.