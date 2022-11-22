Yvonne Wheeler becomes first Black woman to lead L.A. County Federation of Labor

Veteran labor leader Yvonne Wheeler will take over as head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, becoming the first Black woman to lead the powerful group in its nearly 140-year history.

Wheeler garnered broad support across various labor sectors in “the Fed,” as the L.A. County Federation of Labor is known, and was elected unanimously Monday night. The Fed, which represents 800,000 workers in 300 unions, has become one of the most influential players in state and local politics.

Wheeler takes the helm at a tumultuous time for the labor organization, which was roiled by the leak last month of an audio recording revealing racist comments by city leaders.

Advertisement

It resulted in the resignation of the labor group’s then-president, Ron Herrera, who participated seemingly unbothered in backdoor conversations with then-council President Nury Martinez (she has since resigned) and Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo deriding Black and Indigenous people as the officials discussed the city’s once-every-decade redistricting process.

Wheeler inevitably will be tasked with repairing the institution’s relationship with Black workers and building solidarity with Latino workers, and her background working with a wide range of both public and private sector unions and with a history of advocacy for more diversity in labor groups positions her well, labor leaders and experts said.

Wheeler has held leadership roles at an organization for Black unionists called the A. Philip Randolph Institute, as well as the Communications Workers of America, the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the American Federation of Government Employees and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

In an emailed statement, the Fed highlighted Wheeler’s roots in the civil rights movement, citing her experience having marched with Black student protesters after a move to deny them access to buses in 1965.

The Fed did not explicitly address the turmoil surrounding the leadership change, though it described Wheeler as the perfect candidate and one who will “bring stability to refocus the 800,000 strong worker organization on Los Angeles’ diverse communities.”

The Fed’s members and the communities it represents “rely on us, so we will fight to uplift their voices and build their power to make sure they are never put in this position again,” Wheeler said in a statement.

Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, called Wheeler a “ a proven, tested labor leader” and said that the strength of her win was “quite impressive” given that often the Fed’s elections are contested with various unions lining up behind one candidate or another.

“She really was able to build a very strong consensus. ... It’s not easy to do,” he said. “It bodes well for her ability to bring diverse parts of the labor movement together.

Wheeler had, in a previous election, thrown her hat in the ring for a chance to be president, but Herrera, with high visibility and national credentials, prevailed. Herrera was first chosen to head the Fed in September 2019 and was reelected in March.

The strong turnout of political leaders at the election Monday, which drew hundreds of people to a union facility in Commerce, could be an indicator that the Federation of Labor has not lost political sway in light of the leaked audio incident. Newly elected L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, who made history as the first woman and Black person to lead their respective cities, joined Wheeler on stage.

“What happened in the house of labor is unacceptable … it caused a crisis of trust,” said Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, head of the California Labor Federation and former head of the AFL-CIO’s San Diego and Imperial counties Labor Council.

Wheeler’s broad range of experience as a rank-and-file worker and union leader, as well as her work with major labor organizations, make her well-equipped to steer the Fed through the crisis and build support among Black and Latino workers, Gonzalez Fletcher said.

“She has touched all aspects. … Everybody in the labor movement has worked with the woman at some point,” Gonzalez Fletcher said.

Gonzalez Fletcher works closely with the heads of more than 20 central labor councils across California, with Wheeler joining their ranks. The former California assemblywoman said she plans to nominate Wheeler to her board and expects that appointment will be confirmed in an election in early December.

“It’s an exciting time in Los Angeles,” she said. “The first Black female mayor, the first Black female head of the Labor Federation. You’re going to have a strong team working on issues for working people.”