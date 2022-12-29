Advertisement
Business

Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again

conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred them at a plastics recycling plant
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta says consumers who think they’re helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can’t back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable as required by the 2014 law that banned single-use plastic shopping bags. This 2014 photo shows conveyors carrying mixed plastic to a shredding machine at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon.
(Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press
Share
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 

Since California adopted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags tin 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable.

But Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as required by law.

“We’ve all been to the store and forgotten to bring our reusable bags,” Bonta said. “At least the plastic bags we buy at the register for 10 cents have those ‘chasing arrows’ that say they are 100% recyclable, right? Perhaps wrong.”

Advertisement

He has asked six bag manufacturers to back up their claims that the bags can be recycled and threatened legal action that could include banning the bags temporarily or issuing multimillion-dollar fines.

His office declined to say last week how many of the companies responded, citing an ongoing investigation. The American Chemistry Council, a plastics industry group, said that manufacturers disagree with Bonta’s characterization.

MARINA DEL REY, CA - NOVEMBER 21, 2019 - Josey Peters, 54, never knows what he’ll find while collecting trash and cleaning debris along the Ballona Creek in Marina Del Rey. He’s been doing this since 2007. “It’s kind of like triage. You do your best and that’s all you can do,” Peters said while collecting debris after a rain storm. The skeleton of a dog, possibly a Halloween decoration, is made of plastic and washed up along the shore with other debris. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

State accuses Exxon Mobil of deceiving public, perpetuating ‘myth’ of plastics recycling

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta claims Exxon Mobil and other corporations have perpetuated the ‘myth’ that recycling will solve the plastics crisis.

Other states, including New York, New Jersey and Oregon, have followed California in banning single-use plastic bags. Beyond California, only a handful of states require that stores take back plastic bags for recycling, with Maine first adopting such a law in 1991, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Policy experts and advocates estimate that just 6% of plastics are recycled in the United States, with the remaining burned, trashed or littered. More plastic bags ended up in California landfills in 2021 compared with 2018, according to data from the state’s recycling department.

Californians Against Waste Executive Director Mark Murray in part blames pandemic policies.

Consumers are supposed to be able to return their plastic bags to grocery stores and other retailers. But many removed their bag recycling bins during the early days of the pandemic, fearing contamination.

For the system to work, retailers must collect the bags and sell them back to manufacturers for use in making new bags that must include 40% recycled content and be reusable at least 125 times. Murray suspects that most are reused once.

A coffee cup made from polystyrene foam, commonly known as Styrofoam, lies on the side of a road, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Augusta, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law Tuesday, April 30 making Maine one of the first states to ban single-use containers made from polystyrene foam. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

California

Los Angeles officials ban polystyrene foam products in move toward ‘zero-waste’ city

The new ordinance bans the distribution and sale of expanded polystyrene products, which are often colloquially referred to by the trade name Styrofoam.

“That’s not meeting the standard and it may be time to phase these bags out,” he said.

The California Retailers Assn. declined comment because it said each retailer has its own policy, and the California Grocers Assn. did not respond to a request for comment.

As of now, makers of the bags get to self-certify to the state that their bags can be recycled.

But Bonta said that requires a comprehensive system to collect, process and sell the used bags, none of which exist. Putting the bags in most curbside recycling bins interferes with recycling other products by clogging equipment and increasing the risk of worker injury, he said.

Plastic bags and similar products are “a top form of contamination in curbside recycling bins,” California’s Statewide Commission on Recycling Markets and Curbside Recycling wrote in a 2021 report.

Photo illustration of a toilet with a sink in the upper tank. Animated water is flowing from the faucet.

Lifestyle

How washing my hands with ‘toilet water’ cut my water bills in half

The Sink Twice toilet sink saves water, saves money and makes hand-washing fun. What better way to help save the environment?

Bonta asked six manufacturers — Novolex, Revolution, Inteplast, Advance Polybag, Metro Polybag and Papier-Mettler — to prove their bags can be recycled in California.

Revolution Chief Executive Sean Whiteley said the company has been recycling more than 300 million pounds of plastic material annually for decades and is “confident in our own sustainability and compliance record.”

He noted lawmakers publicly introduced the single-use bag ban legislation in 2014 at one of the company’s Southern California subsidiaries.

“At our core, we are an environmental recycling company that also makes sustainable plastic solutions,” he said in a statement.

Novolex said it is “committed to complying with all state laws and regulations.” The company responded to Bonta’s request but declined to share its full response with the Associated Press, a spokesman said.

A Barbie Loves The Ocean doll. (Photographer Jason Tidwell, Stylist Sheryl Fetrick)

Business

This Barbie used to be trash. Mattel courts toy-shopping parents with sustainable products

Toy giant Mattel is trying to confront the plastic pollution crisis with 33 playthings it says are sustainable.

Novolex’s bags have been certified as eligible for recycling by an independent laboratory and, therefore, must be marked that way, the company said in a statement.

The other four companies did not respond to multiple emailed requests.

Manufacturers are “aggressively working so that all plastic packaging that is manufactured is remade into new plastics,” said Joshua Baca, vice president of plastics at the American Chemistry Council.

It’s not Bonta’s first plastics-related clash with industry. Earlier this year he subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind broader investigation into the petroleum industry and the proliferation of plastic waste.

BusinessCaliforniaClimate & Environment

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement