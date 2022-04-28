Advertisement
Climate & Environment

State accuses Exxon Mobil of deceiving public, perpetuating ‘myth’ of plastics recycling

A toy dog skeleton and other plastic debris lay scattered on the bank of a creek.
A toy dog skeleton and other plastic debris lay strewn along the banks of Ballona Creek in Marina Del Rey. On Thursday, the California attorney general announced a major legal effort to combat plastics pollution.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Susanne Rust
Rosanna Xia
California’s attorney general has announced a first-of-its kind investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for their alleged role in causing and exacerbating a global crisis in plastic waste pollution.

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said Thursday that his office has subpoenaed Exxon Mobil Corp. seeking information related to the company’s role in global plastics pollution.

“For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis,” Bonta said.

Fossil fuels such as oil and gas are the raw material of most plastics. In recent decades, the accumulation of plastic waste has overwhelmed waterways and oceans, sickening marine life and threatening human health.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Climate & EnvironmentCalifornia
Susanne Rust

Susanne Rust is an award-winning investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues. She is based in the Bay Area.

Rosanna Xia

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the coast and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting.

