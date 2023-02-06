Google releases ChatGPT rival AI ‘Bard’ to early testers

Alphabet’s Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for prime time.

The company said Monday that its new conversational AI service, called Bard, would be opening up to trusted testers and that it is readying the service for the public “in the coming weeks.” The service aims to generate detailed answers when given simple prompts, such as what to make for lunch or how to plan a friend’s baby shower.

“We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information,” Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a blogpost announcing the news. “We’re excited for this phase of testing to help us continue to learn and improve Bard’s quality and speed.”

Bard will be powered by LaMDA, a large language model developed by Google that stirred controversy in May when a Google software engineer publicly asserted that the AI was “sentient” — a claim that has since come under scrutiny. The testers Google selected for early access are a geographically diverse group of people outside of the company who will help it improve and understand how regular users will encounter the AI service in real life, a Google spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Pichai has sought to emphasize the company’s progress in artificial intelligence amid heightened competitive pressure from companies like OpenAI, maker of the wildly popular chatbot ChatGPT.

Business Google invests almost $400 million in ChatGPT rival Anthropic Alphabet’s Google has invested almost $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is testing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the deal.

In addition to the release of Bard, Google will allow developers to tap into its language models to create their own applications. The company will begin opening up its Generative Language API to companies, developers and creators next month, Pichai said.

“Beyond our own products, we think it’s important to make it easy, safe, and scalable for others to benefit from these advances by building on top of our best models,” Pichai wrote in the blog post.

Pichai touted the release of the company’s large language models in an earnings call last week. He added that users will soon be able to use language models “as a companion to search.”

Last week, Google announced a partnership with the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is testing its own chatbot to rival ChatGPT. Google has also invested close to $400 million in the startup, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal gives Google a stake in Anthropic but doesn’t require the startup to spend the funds buying cloud services from Google, Bloomberg earlier reported.

