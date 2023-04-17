Striking Medieval Times workers struck by car on picket line

Last week, customers, apparently frustrated with protesting workers blocking the parking lot entrance, lashed out. On Thursday, several picketers were struck by a patron in a moving vehicle or were shoved by a second patron who got out of the passenger seat of the car, according to worker interviews and video footage of the altercation posted to social media.

For more than two months, newly unionized workers at the Medieval Times in Buena Park have been on strike, picketing at the popular themed dinner theater. Last week, customers, apparently frustrated with protesting workers blocking the parking lot entrance, lashed out.

On Thursday, several picketers were struck by a patron in a moving vehicle or were shoved by a second patron who got out of the passenger seat of the car, according to worker interviews and video footage of the altercation posted to social media.

Videos show a car attempting to access the Medieval Times parking lot unsuccessfully, a man in the passenger seat exiting the vehicle and swinging at picketers, and the driver, still behind the wheel, driving the vehicle through the line of protesters.

We were peacefully picketing tonight and because of that there was a slight delay in traffic getting into the venue. We were telling people not only about the abuse of people but the abuse of animals that this company continues to perform. pic.twitter.com/lI2u5Kq8hE — Sir Jake The Knight (@JAKEMBOWMAN) April 14, 2023

Advertisement

Medieval Times actor and strike organizer Erin Zapcic said at least six workers were hurt in the incident. The most seriously injured person suffered a fractured tailbone, she said. All protesters have since returned to the picket line, she said.

Lt. Ryan Dieringer of the Buena Park Police Department confirmed police arrested one male Medieval Times patron involved.

Also on Thursday, Dieringer said, police had arrested a picketer for punching the hood of an oncoming vehicle attempting to enter the parking lot. He said the protests had been peaceful up until last week.

Zapcic alleged the worker involved in that incident had only hit the car after the car had struck him, adding that the arrest was for a vandalism misdemeanor.

In an emailed statement, a Medieval Times spokesperson urged against protests that interfered with the company’s business.

“We do not condone any sort of violence on the picket line, regardless of the perpetrator,” the spokesperson said. “We respect the right of our employees to strike, and we hope they respect our right to conduct our business. Our guests and their families also have the right to be entertained, free from the blocking of their cars, any threats or intimidation. We ask for peace, calm and respect from everyone at this time.”

Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, based in Irving, Texas, is a Spanish nobility-themed dinner theater show with live-action jousts on horseback. It operates 10 Medieval Times castles in the U.S. and Canada.

Zapcic said negotiations with Medieval Times for workers’ first contract have established some common ground, but have made little headway on main issues of pay increases, improved safety procedures and better treatment of horses. Medieval Times throughout the strike has continued its Buena Park production without the unionized workers, instead using out-of-state actors sourced from other castles, and is advertising for new hires, she said.

Cast member Erin Zapcic, seen here on the picket line in February, plays the queen at the Buena Park Medieval Times. She also serves as a union steward for the show cast. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

To prompt the company to engage seriously in negotiations, Zapcic said, the group of some two dozen protesters recently moved the picket line closer to the parking lot entrance, marching along Beach Boulevard and preventing cars from easily accessing parking for the dinner theater. Some customers have been “irate” in response, Zapcic said.

Medieval Times’ representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the state of the ongoing negotiations.

“The main issues are still outstanding and still pretty much at loggerheads,” Zapcic said. “None of us wants to be out here for 70-plus days, but we’re gonna stay on here for as long as it takes. All we’re asking is people don’t cross the picket line.”

Zapcic typically plays the role of Queen Doña Maria Isabella in the Buena Park Medieval Times production.

“Instead of understanding and respecting what we are fighting against, guests became violent,” said Jake Bowman, a worker who plays the role of a knight, in a series of posts on Twitter after the incident. “Do not come to this show until they work with us to make it safe and better for everyone. It’s not asking a lot, just go see a movie instead.”

Medieval Times performers in Buena Park voted to unionize in November and went on strike Feb. 11.

In late March, the location’s sound and lighting department announced its intent to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board has scheduled a union election for April 26, where the group will vote on whether to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.