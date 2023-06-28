Flying taxis inch closer to reality as Joby Aviation expands testing

The Joby Aviation air taxi takes off vertically and lands the same way.

The flying taxi business took another step toward reality Wednesday as Joby Aviation announced it had received U.S. regulatory approval to expand testing.

The company, based in Santa Cruz, said that the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration will let it test flying taxis coming off its production line; it previously could only try out a prototype made by hand. Joby will produce the first aircraft from its manufacturing facility on Wednesday.

Additionally, Joby said, Tetsuo Ogawa, president of Toyota Motor’s North America division, will join Joby’s board on July 1. Toyota is Joby’s largest outside investor with about a 12% stake, according to data calculated by Bloomberg, and has helped the firm build its production capabilities. The companies have a long-term agreement for Toyota to provide powertrain and some components.

Joby shares rose on the news. The stock had gained 91% this year through Tuesday’s close.

Joby is among several companies attempting to create a new category of small electric-powered aircraft designed to zip passengers across cities to avoid car traffic. The vehicle is designed to take off vertically like a helicopter and then fly horizontally like a small plane. The FAA said last month that these vehicles will be initially regulated like helicopters.

The company, which also counts Delta and Intel among its largest shareholders, said the early production units will become the first electric vertical take-off and landing craft — or eVTOL — to be delivered to a paying customer when the U.S. Air Force receives them next year. Those vehicles are part of a $131-million contract Joby secured earlier this year.

