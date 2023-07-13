Who pulled off the massive Brink’s heist? And where are the jewels? It’s still a mystery

In 27 minutes, the jewelry vanished from a Brink’s tractor-trailer in California last year. The fallout from the heist has been ugly, with Brink’s Co. suing the victimized merchants, who then filed their own suit against the company. Bloomberg Businessweek partnered with Los Angeles Times reporters Daniel Miller and Richard Winton, who’ve covered the story. Here’s what we know about how it went down.

Business New clues in Brink’s heist mystery? Video shows ‘suspicious’ men at jewelry show Jewelers at the International Gem and Jewelry Show on July 10 were warned of suspicious people loitering outside — hours before thieves hit a Brink’s truck in what might be one of the biggest jewel heists ever.

California Body-camera footage shows aftermath of multimillion-dollar Brink’s big rig heist Video of a conversation between Brink’s drivers and sheriff’s deputies provides a new look at the initial response to the July 2022 crime, which victimized 14 jewelers.

Business Brink’s heist mystery: Questions about a timeline that ‘doesn’t make any sense’ A 298-mile drive in 2 hours and 4 minutes? The chronology described in a legal filing and law enforcement documents has added to the mystery surrounding the multimillion-dollar jewelry heist from a Brink’s truck.

