Fisker issues recall over more Ocean SUV software problems

The Ocean electric SUV is displayed at the Fisker booth during the CES tech show in Las Vegas in 2020.

Fisker Inc. issued a voluntary recall notice Wednesday for 11,201 Oceans, the only vehicle in the lineup of the troubled Southern California electric vehicle maker.

The voluntary safety recall stems from a software glitch that may cause the premium sport utility vehicle to lose power and covers Oceans sold in North America and Europe.

The company also issued a voluntary “non-compliance recall” for 7,145 Oceans sold in the U.S. and Canada. The vehicles do not meet standards for their gauges and displays.

The recall notices apply to cars that have not received over-the-air software updates to Fisker’s 2.1 operating system. Fisker expects the updates to be completed by June 30.

The notices are the latest reports of problems involving the vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration previously opened four investigations into the Ocean, including one triggered by owner complaints that the SUV’s automatic emergency braking system randomly triggered.

Other probes are examining reports that a door on the Ocean will not open and about a loss of performance. The company has said it is working with the regulator.

Founded in 2016 by noted car designer Henrik Fisker, the electric vehicle startup has been in financial trouble since March when it failed to receive more than $100 million in financing and reach an alliance with a major manufacturer.

Since then, the company has stopped production, laid off workers and slashed the Ocean’s prices. It also closed its Manhattan Beach headquarters, moving to offices in Orange County. Last month, Fisker secured a $3.5-million short-term loan in a bid to stave off bankruptcy.

The company only produced about 10,200 Oceans last year, with the base model starting at $38,999. It cut prices 15% in March and there are reports it is offering certain models to its remaining employees for $20,000, not counting certain fees.

The Real Deal reported this week that Fisker has put his Hollywood Hills mansion up for sale with a list price of $35 million. Fisker stock has collapsed and is now trading at pennies.