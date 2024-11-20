UC service and hospital workers launch two-day strike over contract talks

Workers picket in front of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood on Wednesday, during a two-day strike by patient care and service workers alleging unfair bargaining tactics by the University of California.

A union representing nearly 40,000 University of California workers began a two-day strike Wednesday to protest what it claims is bad faith bargaining by university negotiators as the two sides try to hammer out new labor agreements.

The work stoppage, which affects service and patient care workers at all UC campuses and medical facilities, will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. AFSCME Local 3299 and the university system have been in talks over new contracts for nearly a year.

“Instead of being a constructive and transparent partner seeking to bring us closer to agreement, UC has sought to drive us farther apart,” said AFSCME Local 3299 President Michael Avant in a statement. “By failing to meet its most basic legal responsibilities to the dedicated professionals who clean its facilities, serve students food, and treat its patients, UC has left workers with no choice but to exercise their legal right to strike,” he said.

Advertisement

University officials disputed the union’s allegations, saying in a statement that “we fundamentally disagree with AFSCME’s claims of bad faith bargaining and characterization of unacceptable bargaining proposals.” Negotiators for the two sides, the university said, had met more than 20 times between January and May and the university system had proposed salary increases for union members that would hike pay by an average of 26% over a five-year contract.

Union members authorized the strike with 99% of members voting in support just weeks after filing formal charges with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board alleging bad faith bargaining.