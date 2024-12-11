Advertisement
Business

After court loss, Albertsons backs out of merger with Kroger, sues grocery chain

An Albertsons grocery store
Albertsons says it is giving up on joining forces with Kroger and has filed a lawsuit, accusing the chain of failing to do enough to win government approval for the $24.6-billion deal.
(Google Maps)
By Queenie Wong
 and Joel Rubin
Share via

Plans for the largest grocery merger in American history are over.

A day after a federal judge delivered a serious blow to the merger, Albertsons announced Wednesday it was giving up on the controversial deal to join forces with its competitor Kroger and sued the chain, alleging it failed to do enough to win government approval for the $24.6-billion agreement.

Albertsons released a statement claiming Kroger was guilty of a “willful breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing” due to what it said was “Kroger’s failure to exercise ‘best efforts’ and to take ‘any and all actions’ to secure regulatory approval of the companies’ agreed merger transaction.”

A Kroger representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Albertsons decision to end its corporate courtship and sue its would-be partner came on the heels of a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Adrienne Nelson, who on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking the merger, finding it would quash competition and leave consumers in many parts of the country without meaningful choices when shopping for food. That decision followed a three-week hearing in Portland, Ore., over the summer.

Advertisement

Shortly after, Judge Marshall Ferguson in Seattle issued a permanent injunction barring the merger in Washington after also concluding it would lessen competition in the state and violate Washington’s consumer-protection laws.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

Business
Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a general assignment Business reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered tech and entertainment policy. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

Joel Rubin

Joel Rubin is deputy Business editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was an associate editor for New Initiatives and executive producer of L.A. Times Studios; an assistant editor in Metro, overseeing the criminal justice team; and as a reporter covered federal courts and agencies, the Los Angeles Police Department and the region’s public schools. A native of Maine, he moved to Los Angeles in 2003 to join the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement