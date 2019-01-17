Snap CFO Tim Stone’s exit after just 8 months adds to concerns about exec turnover

Veteran Snappers are also disappearing from the company’s Santa Monica headquarters, including some long considered to be in Spiegel’s inner circle. Jason Halbert, the former Army Special Forces officer who served as Snap’s vice president of people and global security — and reportedly drew employee complaints for his aggressive style — announced his departure on Monday. Nick Bell, the vice president of content who joined from News Corp. in 2014 and pioneered its Discover feature, announced his departure in November. And Mary Ritti, who had led corporate communications since 2013 and was among Snap’s first ten employees, departed in December.