Wayfair sold beds to furnish border camps. Its employees are walking out in protest

The action is part of a growing trend of employee activism at major tech companies. In Silicon Valley and beyond, white-collar tech workers have been increasingly crying foul when their employers fail to live up to the values in their high-minded mission statements. In the last year, employees at Google and Riot Games have staged walkouts to protest their companies’ handling of sexual harassment claims and forced arbitration policies, while Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Salesforce have all faced employee protests over those companies’ involvement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Defense.