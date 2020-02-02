Uber suspends user accounts of 240 Mexicans after drivers possibly exposed to coronavirus

Uber Technologies Inc. has suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico to contain the potential spread of coronavirus.

The users suspended had ridden with two drivers who came into contact with a possible coronavirus case, according to a statement posted to the company’s Mexican Twitter account. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

“We will keep users and drivers informed with respect to any update of their accounts,” the company said in the statement, adding that it will work in a coordinated manner with authorities.

Mexico City’s Health Ministry confirmed that an Uber driver had carried a passenger from Los Angeles who was possibly infected with the coronavirus. The agency said that suspected cases would be isolated and studied to confirm or discount possible contagion.

Researchers are still trying to understand how the infectious virus can spread from person to person in an attempt to dispel fears over the illness.

Individuals in some countries have avoided shopping malls and areas believed to have been visited by people suspected to have tested positive for the virus, although a Singapore government advisory said in a Facebook post that the risk of spreading the illness “from transient contact, such as in public places, is low.”

