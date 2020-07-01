Apple Stores closing again in L.A. and beyond as COVID-19 spreads

Apple Inc. said it will close more stores again after recent surges in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Starting Thursday, the company is closing all its stores in the Los Angeles area and some other California locations, as well as stores in Las Vegas, Alabama, Idaho, Oklahoma, Georgia and Louisiana. It earlier shut stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah.

That brings the total number of closures to 77. Earlier this year, Apple reopened more than 200 of its U.S. stores.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

These are the Southern California stores that are closing again:



Glendale Galleria

Northridge

Pasadena

The Grove

Third Street Promenade

Century City

Manhattan Village

Beverly Center

Sherman Oaks

Topanga

Los Cerritos

The Americana at Brand

Valencia Town Center

Victoria Gardens

The Oaks

Customers who left items at those Apple Stores for repair should expect the store to reach out in the next few days with information on how to get the items back, a company spokesman said in an email.

Stores in some other parts of the state will remain open, the spokesman said.

Times staff writer Lauren Raab contributed to this report.