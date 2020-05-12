39 Images
Coronavirus: Phase 2 of reopening in Southern California
Destiny VanSciner is tested for COVID-19 with an oral swab by family nurse practitioner Anniesatu Newland at a walk-in site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center in South Los Angeles. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Melissa Gomes fixes the tassel on the mortarboard of Sarah Anggraini as the new graduate gets ready for a photo at Chaffey College, which held a drive-through graduation, in Rancho Cucamonga. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Maricela Moreno, manager at El Tarasco in Marina del Rey, disinfects cash at the restaurant. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Mildred “Millie” Stratton waves to a caravan of cars led by Alhambra police officers and firefighters. The parade past her home celebrated Stratton’s 102nd birthday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Eric Larkin hands an order to Brittany Wright as she fastens her face covering outside the Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
“I would rather fend for myself than rely on the government for shelter,” says Kenny Welch, standing beneath a 110 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Ed Hassan, the owner of Mr. Frost Ice Cream truck, makes his rounds in Tustin. Hassan had been on lockdown for about six weeks and took the time to repaint and reorganize his cargo van. “I thought they wanted me at home so I was at home. But there are huge demands,” he says. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
A jogger passes Evergreen Cemetery in Los Angeles as local stay-at-home orders are increasingly relaxed months into the coronavirus outbreak. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Hikers and bikers traverse the Santa Fe Dam trail as county parks officially reopen to the public. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A woman, masked against COVID-19, walks past a building that features the image of Britney Spears at a shopping center in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Manon Guijarro, a new graduate of Pierce College, has her photo taken by friend Paige Johnson at Chris Burden’s outdoor work “Urban Light” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Mary Perez, a salesperson at High Class Jewels on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, helps a customer as he tries on a gold rope chain inside the recently reopened store. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Professional dog walker Lindsay Rojas takes golden retrievers Gomez, left, and Nikki for a stroll along Le Bourget Avenue in Culver City. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team banks over downtown Los Angeles in formation to salute healthcare workers and first responders on May 15. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Maria Morales, center, a member of the USC class of 2020, participates in virtual graduation via Zoom with her brother Manny Morales, left, mom Pilar Morales and stepdad Victor Ramos from her home in Orange. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
On a recent day, there’s not a face mask in sight as a roller skater and others share the reopened walking path on the Strand in Manhattan Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Lorena Jimenez joins coworkers, family and friends at a candlelight vigil for Rosa Luna outside Riverside Community Hospital. Luna, 68, was a housekeeper at the hospital for 25 years before she died recently of COVID-19. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Old friends who share Iranian heritage and the Assyrian language play backgammon while enjoying one another’s company at Reseda Park. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Ross Curtis, right, says, “You gotta make it fun,” as he and Saul Osorio place food in vehicles at the Banc of California Stadium. The Salvation Army was distributing 2,000 boxes of food to pre-registered local Angelenos struggling due to the pandemic. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Bell Vasquez takes her son Israel, 4, for a spin while visiting the boardwalk in Venice Beach. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Olivia Craig, left, Rani Mathew, Kathy Trigueiro and Christina Moore, members of the healthcare staff of the Los Robles Health System, applaud as one of two C-130s flies over Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks in honor of healthcare providers and first responders throughout Ventura County. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Pasadena City Council opened the Rose Bowl Loop, allowing visitors to enjoy the popular 3-mile trail around the stadium. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Crew members of a Hainan Airlines flight walk through the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a shuttered business in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Thousands of rental cars are stored at Dodger Stadium as the coronavirus crisis has caused rentals to nosedive. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Salt women’s clothing store owner Holly Boies looks out her front door at an empty Abbott Kinney Boulevard in Venice. Boies was planning to open her store for curbside pickup. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Ben, left, Julia, Luke and Ethan Brenier help their mom prepare to open the Wishing Well store in Whittier after being closed due to health restrictions. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
A security guard gets some exercise while keeping watch on the Apple Store at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Boats pass through a channel on a hot day in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. The city was crowded by an influx of Californians amid the pandemic. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Some beachgoers actively use the beach while others relax on the sand, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s active-use-only order, in Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Christine Gamez of Fullerton returns her fostered dog, Tyson, to the South L.A. animal shelter. Gamez was emotional because she could no longer continue to foster Tyson due to her current living situation. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Customers defy social distancing and the wearing of masks to stand in line at the recently opened Nomads Canteen in San Clemente. The restaurant opened its doors to dine-in services in defiance of California’s stay-at-home order. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
After making a finger prick to draw blood from a patient, Hannah Veal places the blood on an antibody testing device at a drive-through testing site behind the Westside Walk-in Clinic in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Fiona Sellers, 16, makes a stew for herself and her mom at Elysian Park in Los Angeles. Sellers and her mom, who live in an RV, were using the outdoor grills to cook. She brought her laptop with her to the cooking area so that she could do online schoolwork. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
Traveling nurse Gail Cunningham waves thanks outside the emergency room entrance to Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley as residents pay tribute to her and other medical personnel with a drive-by rally. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Jaime Miranda creates an arrangement at Lupita’s Flowers in downtown Los Angeles ahead of Mother’s Day weekend. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
From left, Calabasas residents and friends Diana Villena, with her dog, Muca; Jason Tiba; Tali Nadjar; Justin Siegal; and Hanson Dickman practice social distancing while spending time together at a park in Calabasas. They are all graduates of Calabasas High School. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Scene from the Donut Hole, the historic drive-through doughnut shop in La Puente. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A scene from “Knives Out,” with actor Don Johnson, seen at the Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre in Montclair. Opened with one screen in 1956, the Mission Tiki expanded to four screens in 1975 and began renovation in 2006, updating to FM transmitters and digital projectors. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
