Crushed by falling trees. Drowned in floodwaters. The deadly toll of California storms worsens
Seen in an aerial view, workers inspect a railway bridge over Hopper Creek that is covered in storm debris near Fillmore on Wednesday. (David McNew / Getty Images)
Matt O'Brien shovels mud from a friend’s driveway after the San Lorenzo River overflowed in the Felton Grove neighborhood of Felton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)
Two Chatsworth residents view the sinkhole that swallowed two cars on Iverson Road south of Zaltana Street, beneath the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 . (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A lone person walks near driftwood storm debris washed up in front of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk amusement park in Santa Cruz on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 . (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Gerardo Medina cleans up water inside Union Station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, after torrential rain led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Following days of rain, floodwaters cover streets in the Planada community of Merced County, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)