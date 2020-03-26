12 Images
Earths Magnet School distributes Chromebooks to students for online distance learning
Conejo Valley Unified School District will resume instruction during the coronavirus outbreak through its online learning program.
Max Rodriguez, a fifth-grader at the Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences, or Earths Magnet School, in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook at a drive-through area in front of the school Wednesday. At right is his mother, Myrna Lebanon. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Computer technicians Rosemary Wineman, right, and Jeff Bass, prepare Chromebooks to be checked out to Earths Magnet School students. Around 75 Chromebooks were issued to students for free Wednesday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Jeff Rickert,principal of Earths Magnet School, hands a Chromebook to second-grader Andrew Shah, 8, riding in the car with his mother, Joy Shah. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Principal Jeff Rickert prepares the Chromebook distribution area at Earths Magnet School. Starting Monday, instruction will resume via distance learning during the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Computer tech Jeff Bass helps distribute Chromebooks to students at the drive-through area in front of Earths Magnet School. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Jeff Bass hands a Chromebook to fifth-grader Jennifer Sandoval, 10. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Allison Glenn puts on gloves while waiting in her car to pick up a Chromebook for her 6-year-old daughter, Averie, a first-grader at Earths Magnet School in Newbury Park. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Denise Young looks on as her 9-year-old daughter, Allison, a fourth-grader at Earths Magnet School, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Allison Glenn sits inside her car at a drive-through Chromebook distribution area in front of Earths Magnet School in Newbury Park. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Principal Jeff Rickert hands a Chromebook to Earths Magnet School student Miguel Botello, 8, with his mother, Antonia Botello. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Computer tech Jeff Bass hands a Chromebook to Carol Kammerer for her 8-year-old daughter, Juliet Woythal, in the back seat. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Fourth-grader Sarah Mahmood, 10, with her mother, Maram Mahmood, receives a Chromebook from Jeff Bass at Earths Magnet School. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
