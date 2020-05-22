7 Images
Chaffey College holds a drive-through graduation
Chaffey College handed out 600 ‘grad bags’ at the Rancho Cucamonga campus and about 170 each at the Chino and Fontana campuses.
Melissa Gomes fixes the tassel of graduate Sarah Anggraini at the Chaffey College drive-through graduation in Rancho Cucamonga. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Reyes waits in line at the graduation. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
New graduates James Jarvoe, left, and Emily Van Riel get their “grad bags” from faculty member Myra Andrade. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
New graduate Ayjah Henry celebrates. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Graduate Victoria Ramirez. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Graduate Sarah Anggraini throws her cap in the air for a family photo. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Graduates line up in their cars. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
