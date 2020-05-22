Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - MAY 20: Melissa Gomes, right, fixes the tassel as new graduate Sarah Anggraini gets ready for a photo at the marquee of Chaffey Colleges that held a drive through graduation on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Chaffey College handed out 600 “Grad Bags” at the Rancho Cucamonga campus, and around 170 each at the Chino and Fontana campuses. Chaffey will award about 6,400 degrees and certificates to the Class of 2020, the most awarded in the college’s history. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
7 Images

Chaffey College holds a drive-through graduation

Chaffey College handed out 600 ‘grad bags’ at the Rancho Cucamonga campus and about 170 each at the Chino and Fontana campuses.

Melissa Gomes fixes the tassel of graduate Sarah Anggraini at the Chaffey College drive-through graduation in Rancho Cucamonga. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Reyes waits in line at the graduation. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
New graduates James Jarvoe, left, and Emily Van Riel get their “grad bags” from faculty member Myra Andrade. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
New graduate Ayjah Henry celebrates. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Graduate Victoria Ramirez. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Graduate Sarah Anggraini throws her cap in the air for a family photo. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Graduates line up in their cars. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
1/7