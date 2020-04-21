8 Images
Quiet times for the animals at the Oakland Zoo
Animals at the Oakland Zoo seemed bored without the usual mob of humans to watch.
Three grizzly bears rescued from Alaska wait for fruit treats deliver by a slingshot from zoo keeper, Leslie Storer. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Osh, a large male African elephant eats his his vegetable along with acacia, which has been in short supply due to the shutdown. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
This river otter has no spectators to look at to keep her occupied. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
A female gibbon looks bored without visitors to look at at the Oakland Zoo. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Two giraffes wait for snacks at an opening used by animal caretakers at the Oakland Zoo. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Zebras eat pellets off the ground at the Oakland Zoo. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
A young male gibbon sits in a tree. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Two meerkats get their daily worms and feed. (Carolyn Cole/Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
1/8