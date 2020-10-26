Silverado fire threatens communities in Orange County
The Silverado fire broke out shortly after 6:45 a.m. near Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads.
A wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Silverado fire, sparked around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning and is spreading at a “moderate” speed in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads in Orange County. (KTLA)