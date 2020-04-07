Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Tuesday, April 7. I’m Nita Lelyveld, filling in for Julia Wick, and I’m writing from Los Angeles.

L.A. County health officials say this week could be a pivotal one as we try to flatten the curve and control the spread of the coronavirus here. Stay home, the county’s public health department director Barbara Ferrer urged residents. Don’t even go shopping, she said, if you can possibly avoid it.

Virus cases and deaths in the county keep rising. As of Monday night, 147 county residents had died and the number of cases had reached at least 6,390.

But here’s the thing: We don’t really know how many cases we’ve had either in L.A. County or in California or in the nation as a whole because of the many problems with getting people tested. Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged this weekend that testing lapses have made it hard to track the virus in the state.

So, officials — while desperate to improve our odds here — don’t have all the information they need to know exactly where we stand now or when we’ll hit peak crisis.

Good data is important, and the Los Angeles Times is trying to do its part to help. In recent weeks, The Times’ data team has built its own statewide coronavirus tracker that is far more up to date than the numbers issued by the state. More than a dozen Times staffers are involved in the effort, which involves checking the websites of dozens of health agencies around the state five times daily, every three hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., I’m told by Ben Welsh, our data and graphics editor.

On Monday, The Times announced that it is sharing its coronavirus database publicly, in an effort to help scientists, researchers and others who are trying to get a grip on the crisis.

“Not just here in California but all around the world the coronavirus has outpaced governments’ ability to grapple with it. And that’s been true in a lot of different elements of the governments’ function, most importantly things like hospitals and travel and commerce,” Welsh told me. “But one other way that governments have struggled to keep up with the coronavirus is just simply tracking the number of cases and deaths that are happening out there.”

Early on, when the coronavirus first emerged in China, Johns Hopkins led the way with data by independently collecting it far faster than government agencies.

“We weren’t the only ones who saw the gaps,” Welsh told me of the official California data, which is days behind real time. “The epidemiologists, the mathematicians, the local fire and police officials, the people at every level of government were looking for the latest information. And what they found is that we had it before they did.”

On the first day our database went public, Welsh told me, researchers at UC San Francisco’s medical school launched a website to cross-reference The Times’ data with other factors such as age, race and income — to try to better understand who is getting sick as a first step in figuring out how to better to reach out to and protect the most vulnerable.

Here’s hoping that these efforts can make a difference.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

L.A. STORIES

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

AND FINALLY

Today’s California memory comes from Linda Stryker:

Back in the 1940s, there were no freeways. The ride to downtown took us past aromatic orange groves. We rode a trolley car to movie theaters to see first-run Disney films, overrun with screaming kids. We passed by the hillside funicular. Our family drove to the beach every Sunday (Seal Beach, Huntington Beach), where ice cream and burgers were treats. One day, my dad had to rescue me from the undertow. In the 1950s, I learned to drive in the Santa Anita Racetrack empty parking lot. Orange groves disappeared, freeways started to appear. L.A. was quiet back then.

