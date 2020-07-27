Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Monday, July 27, and here’s a quick look at the week ahead:

Newsletter The stories shaping California Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

On Monday and Tuesday, Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. The civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman died July 17 at age 80.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced Tuesday. For industry-watchers trying to make sense of this pandemic-scrambled Hollywood awards season, I highly recommend subscribing to my colleague film and TV writer Glenn Whipp’s excellent newsletter, The Envelope. Think commentary, predictions and behind-the-scenes insights from the Emmys through the Oscars and everything in between. And in the meantime, here are Glenn’s predictions for the top Emmy races.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the 2019-20 NBA season will resume from inside the “NBA bubble” in Orlando, Fla. Los Angeles’ two NBA teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, will face off against each other on Thursday. Curious about what life is like in the bubble? Check out Lakers beat writer Tania Ganguli’s dispatch from inside.

Also Thursday: In a reveal that will probably speak to the extent of coronavirus-related damage wrought on the U.S. economy in recent months, the government will publish the first set of GDP data for the second quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of the year, total U.S. output fell at a 4.8% annual pace — faster than at any time since the Great Recession.

And the NASA Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance, is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Thursday.

Friday is likely to be a newsy day on Capitol Hill. Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield are once again set to to testify before Congress on the coronavirus response, this time during a hearing on “The Urgent Need for a National Plan to Contain the Coronavirus.” Yes, that is really the official name of the hearing.

Advertisement

That same day, the House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing on the threats posed by the Department of Homeland Security’s police actions in Portland, and the militarized police presence responding to protests in other U.S. cities.

Also Friday: “Black Is King,” Beyoncé's new visual album, will premiere on Disney+.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

As the nightly standoffs between protesters and federal agents continue in downtown Portland, more protests have proliferated in spots around the nation, sparked by anger over police brutality and by President Trump’s recent orders to send federal agents into cities to address said ongoing protests. Los Angeles police issued a citywide tactical alert Saturday night in response to protests downtown, where seven people, four of them police officers, were treated for minor injuries after scuffles between police and protesters. In Oakland, a fire was set at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse after a huge local rally on Saturday night. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

Allegations of racist slurs and “blood money” mark a new low in the battle between the L.A. sheriff and county supervisors. The long-running feud between L.A. County’s most powerful leaders has intensified and become more personal in recent weeks, as they grapple with a pandemic-induced economic slowdown that has triggered cuts to the Sheriff’s Department and other county offices and the aftermath of the deputy killing of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, which has drawn national attention as leaders across the country are rethinking the role of police in communities. Los Angeles Times



L.A. STORIES

They made a home under L.A.’s freeways. But soon they could be forced to move. Los Angeles Times

How to get Dodger dogs, garlic fries and more Dodger Stadium food potentially delivered to your home. The Dodgers teamed with Postmates and the Home Team Kitchens restaurant to make deliveries to Hollywood and West Hollywood, with plans to expand to other areas in the future. Los Angeles Times

Olivia de Havilland, last surviving star of “Gone With the Wind,” has died at 104. De Havilland was generally considered the last of the big-name actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, an era when the studios hummed with activity and the stars seemed larger than life. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

As a $600-a-week benefit nears its end, the White House suggests a short-term unemployment bill: With a $600-a-week unemployment benefit expiring this week, senior White House aides continued to suggest Sunday that a jobless benefit that was too generous would discourage people from going back to work. The officials said a stopgap bill might be needed to keep federal benefits from expiring entirely while Congress sought agreement on a broader package. But congressional Democrats, noting that they passed a relief bill in May that had been sitting in the Republican-controlled Senate, chided the GOP for inaction. Los Angeles Times

The Reagan Foundation has asked the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee to stop using the 40th president’s name and image to raise money. The foundation, which runs the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, was provided sole rights of the use of Reagan and his wife’s names and images. Washington Post



CRIME AND COURTS

Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl in Hollywood early Sunday that was captured on videos posted on social media. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

People continue to gather for large outdoor religious ceremonies without following rules to slow the spread of the coronavirus from Orange County to Northern California, prompting stern reprimands from public health officials. Los Angeles Times

San Joaquin County knew coronavirus could ravage its farmworkers. Why didn’t officials do more to stop it? Los Angeles Times



CALIFORNIA CULTURE

How Latino dads are using TikTok to connect with their children: “From papis strutting in heels and a crop top to apás joining in on skits to papás jokingly swearing in their accented English, Latino dads are racking up the likes and views from users who see their own families reflected in the short, often candid clips.” Los Angeles Times

Eveli Paz videotapes her father-in-law Genaro Rangel and sister-in-law Wendy Rangel using the TikTok app while they dance to Latin music in Santa Ana. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

They defied health rules for a storybook San Francisco wedding. The virus didn’t spare them. In the days after the early July wedding, the newlywed couple and at least eight attendees have tested positive for the coronavirus. San Francisco Chronicle

A Black Lives Matter rally was met by All Lives Matter counter protesters in Placer County. A march on Saturday led to tense arguments between the two sides. Sacramento Bee

A poem to start your Monday: “Separation” by W. S. Merwin. Poetry Foundation

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

Advertisement

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: partly cloudy, 80. San Diego: partly cloudy, 75. San Francisco: partly cloudy, 66. San Jose: sunny, 82. Fresno: sunny, 102. Sacramento: sunny, 98. More weather is here.



AND FINALLY

This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California:

Artist and skateboarder Ed Templeton (July 28, 1972), L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong (July 29, 1952), artist Betye Saar (July 30, 1926), former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (July 30, 1947), writer Richard Rodriguez (July 31, 1944), Angels owner Arte Moreno (Aug. 1, 1946), state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (Aug. 1, 1962), Rep. Josh Harder (Aug. 1, 1986), L.A. City Controller Ron Galperin (Aug. 1, 1963) and rapper Coolio (Aug. 1, 1963).

If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us . (Please keep your story to 100 words.)

Advertisement