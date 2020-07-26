Police investigating teen’s fatal shooting in Hollywood that may have been caught on video

Los Angeles police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage girl in Hollywood early Sunday that appears to have been captured on videos posted on social media.

The 17-year-old girl was struck by gunfire near the popular stretch of Hollywood Boulevard at Highland Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene, said LAPD Officer Luis Garcia. The coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

As part of the investigation, detectives are studying at least two videos posted on social media that appear to show the moments before and after the shooting.

“We’ve seen them, the detectives are going to review them,” Garcia said.

In one of the clips, a vehicle is seen doing a doughnut in the intersection before the fight. The intersection was covered in black skid marks.

The two clips, each less than 30 seconds long and posted to Twitter about an hour after the shooting, show at least three males surrounding and attacking a fourth male in the street next to the curb at the Hollywood and Highland intersection.

During the melee, there is a flash of light and the sound of three gunshots, then almost everyone immediately scatters.

Both videos end showing the body of a girl lying face down, unresponsive, on the sidewalk. In one of the videos, someone can be heard saying, “they … shot her.” In the other, someone is screaming a name at the girl and trying to move her.

“Girl who was shot had literally nothing to do with anything and ya’ll just made the Car Scene way hotter...RIP to that girl,” one of the video captions read.