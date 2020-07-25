How to get Dodger dogs, garlic fries and more Dodger Stadium food delivered to some areas
For those of us who miss eating Dodger Dogs at the stadium, a new service called Home Plates, will start delivering Dodger Stadium food favorites to the Los Angeles area on Monday.
The Dodgers teamed with Postmates and the Home Team Kitchen restaurant to make deliveries to Hollywood and West Hollywood, with plans to expand to other areas in the future. To order, just find Home Plates on the Postmates app.
These garlic fries and Micheladas recipes will make you feel like you’re watching games live at Dodger stadium.
In addition to the Dodger Dogs, Brooklyn Dodger Dogs and Doyer Dogs, you’ll be able to order Micheladas, garlic fries, carne asada helmet nachos and some dishes created specifically for Home Plates, including a Brooklyn-style pizza, and a Dodgers’ blue gelato. The full menu includes a selection of burgers, tater tots and chicken tenders as well.
All the food will be made at the new Home Team Kitchen restaurant in Hollywood. The restaurant will start with delivery and may open for dine-in service in the future. And the stadium food will be available year-round, not just during the baseball season.
This season, broadcasters will call games they see only on TV. Vin Scully and Ronald Reagan called games they could not see at all.
With the fake crowd noise, the cardboard fan cutouts and an actual Dodger Dog, it might almost feel like you’re watching the game at the stadium instead of on your couch. If I could just get my dad to walk around the living room yelling, “Peanuts.”
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.