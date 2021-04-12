8 to 3: Tents, tutoring and armies of child-care workers — inside LAUSD’s extended-day program

The majority of Los Angeles Unified School District students will still be learning from home when classrooms begin to reopen this week — but if your kids are among those headed back to campus, chances are they’ll spend more hours in day care than with their teacher.

For more than 70% of returning elementary schoolers, those hours will probably stretch from the end of in-person instruction at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., though for some it may be from 8 a.m. until after lunch. And for 64% of middle schoolers, it could be several full days a week, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I reached out to mom Renee Bailey, whose kindergartner, Cali, heads back to the classroom this month. “Parents are asking for child care because we’re working,” she said.

But while the precise details of face-to-face instruction have been bargained and debated in public for weeks, the parameters of this extended care remain largely unknown. And by unknown, I mean nobody knows them. Providers for more than 400 district schools told me that although they are working around the clock to make it happen, they simply do not know how this program is going to work.

Cali Corbin, 5, a kindergartner at Westwood Charter School, gets a high five from her mom Renee Bailey after answering a math exercise correctly. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Here’s what we do know: Supt. Austin Beutner promised that all students who want it will have some form of adult supervision at school for eight hours a day, five days a week. And a network of district and community-based providers is hiring thousands of workers to supply it.

Among the things we don’t know: how many children will actually return to campus, where they will be cared for when they’re not in class, and whether the district can muster the personnel they need to pull this off in time.

“Community-based organizations are building armies to make this happen,” said Julee Brooks, chief executive of Woodcraft Rangers, which will provide care at about 50 LAUSD schools. “It almost feels like a WPA moment right now.”

Pre-pandemic, these groups mostly ran after-school programs, working under the auspices of LAUSD’s Beyond the Bell. They are old hands at the kind of social-emotional learning experts say students need. Most have been hosting in-person enrichment and remote learning support since last summer.

“Our staff have been putting themselves at risk through the whole past year,” said Eric Gurna, president and CEO of the nonprofit LA’s Best, which will provide care at almost 200 district schools. “Now our staff is prepared to go back in a very stressful, dynamic, uncertain situation, and there’s a lot we still don’t know.”

District spokesperson Barbara Jones said that non-instructional time will include “one-on-one tutoring, recess, lunch and extracurricular activities like painting, dance and yoga,” and that it will take place in libraries, classrooms or enclosed tents with power generators and ventilation fans. But providers say that many of the schools they serve have no spare classrooms or tents, and that they have no idea where or how they will get them. At least two Westside schools have told parents their children will be cared for off campus, but not how they will be transported there.

But all that is still arithmetic. Getting the most popular programs to work may approach abstract algebra.

It’s long been clear that students on the Westside and in parts of the San Fernando Valley were coming back to campus in much larger numbers than those elsewhere. That means at least some of those elementary schools will have to run in-person classes after lunch because there won’t be room for all the students at one time. It also means they’ll need two shifts of extended care — one in the morning, and a second in the afternoon.

To make matters more difficult, the funding structure for expanded care is murkiest where it’s most in demand. Schools serving middle-class families don’t typically qualify for some of the same funding as low-income schools.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Bailey, the South L.A. mom, whose daughter attends Westwood Charter Elementary School, where 91% of students plan to return. “If we were following CDC guidelines, all students would be able to return to campus, and we wouldn’t have this issue.”

Last month, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending that students be kept just three feet apart. But LAUSD has so far stuck with six. The decision means care workers will spend roughly twice as many hours face to face with students this spring as district teachers do. And with most earning between $15 and $18 an hour, extended care providers make far less than the educators whose labor they replace — just as they did pre-vaccine, when many were in person with students while teachers were working from home.

“It’s a continuation of what we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” with low-paid child care replacing higher-paid education work, said Marcy Whitebook, founder and co-director of the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment. “You’re seeing a disparity about how we value these jobs.”

I’m a shop steward in my union local: I know that organized labor’s job is to protect its members, and their safety above all. In this, UTLA has excelled. But we can’t pretend safety doesn’t come at a cost, or that we don’t know who pays it — not at $15 an hour.

For more on this, check out an expanded story I’ve written that will publish on the L.A. Times website in the morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

