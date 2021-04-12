Essential California: A long interruption in federal courts

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Monday, April 12, and here’s a quick look at the week ahead:

Newsletter The stories shaping California Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Ramadan Mubarak to all who celebrate: The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin Tuesday.

Thursday will be a big day in California, as the state formally opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older. Some areas have already opened their eligibility to that age group, including the city of Los Angeles, which made the move over the weekend.

Advertisement

In accordance with changes to the state’s reopening blueprint announced earlier this month, Thursday also marks the first day indoor live events will be allowed in most of California, albeit with strict capacity limits and other requirements.

And in sports news, the 2021 WNBA draft will be held Thursday.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books begins Saturday. The weeklong festival will be entirely virtual.

[See also: “Spring reading: Here’s what to expect from authors featured at the 2021 Festival of Books”]

Advertisement

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

Coronavirus shutdown of jury trials upends California’s federal courts: The 13-month suspension of trials in the federal court system’s Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles and six neighboring counties, has disrupted the prosecution of hundreds of alleged drug dealers, tax cheats, cybercriminals, child porn purveyors and health insurance swindlers. It has clogged the courts with an unprecedented backlog of criminal and civil cases. While many of those charged with crimes have been free on bail as they await trial, others have remained behind bars, enduring long stretches of solitude as detainees are kept apart to minimize spread of the coronavirus. Los Angeles Times

A crowd of White Lives Matter protesters and anti-racism counter-protesters filled the streets near the Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday but quickly dispersed after police declared an unlawful assembly amid increasingly hostile clashes between Donald Trump supporters, those displaying allegiance to white supremacist groups and their opponents. Los Angeles Times

Note: Some of the sites we link to may limit the number of stories you can access without subscribing.

Advertisement

L.A. STORIES

Five L.A. poets on life beyond the pandemic: Sesshu Foster, Megan Dorame, William Archila, Yesika Salgado and Jenise Miller on a year of isolation and their hopes for what lies ahead. Los Angeles Times

From top left clockwise: Sesshu Foster, Megan Dorame, William Archila, Yesika Salgado, and Jenise Miller. (Los Angeles Times photos by Gina Ferazzi / Myung Chun/Dania Maxwell / Jason Armond)

Hollywood has long rewarded, even encouraged, monstrous behavior. And the bullies won’t be stopped until the mythmaking around them stops, writes columnist Mary McNamara. Los Angeles Times

LAPD is rejecting most complaints against officers from summer protests; others still under review: Internal affairs investigators reviewing hundreds of allegations of misconduct and excessive force by other Los Angeles police officers during last summer’s mass protests against police brutality are ruling on the side of the officers in most cases. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

As protesters on left and right target public servants at home, one city pushes back: “No more,” said an open letter signed by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, his eight fellow City Council members and about 60 other individuals and organizations. Los Angeles Times

The brother of embattled Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli joined the chorus of people calling on Foppoli to resign after allegations of sexual assault detailed in a San Francisco Chronicle report. San Francisco Chronicle

[See also: “Windsor reeling from accusations against mayor” in the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat]

Advertisement

Another politician in trouble in wine country: Former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob was arrested Saturday on suspicion of five felony and one misdemeanor sexual assault crimes against a minor. San Francisco Chronicle

CRIME AND COURTS

The Supreme Court, citing religious liberty, has lifted another of California’s COVID restrictions. It held that the state may not prevent people from gathering in homes for Bible study and prayer meetings. Los Angeles Times

An unthinkable crime in Reseda: Three children, ages 3, 2 and 6 months, were found dead in their Reseda apartment complex by their grandmother on Saturday. The children’s mother was arrested in connection with the slaying later that day. Los Angeles Times

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

The COVID-19 death toll in California has exceeded 60,000, a grim reminder of the pandemic’s toll even as conditions in the state continue to improve. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Latino areas devastated by COVID-19 are reopening slowly, with caution and fear about the future: Even with California on schedule to fully reopen in June, Whittier Boulevard business owners fear their customers will not return. Los Angeles Times

[See also: “For L.A. Latinos, Whittier Boulevard is still a crossroads of change and hope” in the Los Angeles Times]

The first wave of San Francisco students is poised to return to classrooms after a year at home: Preschool through fifth-graders, special education students and vulnerable older groups will be returning to schools on Monday. San Francisco Chronicle

Prince Philip apparently loved the California desert. “His Royal Highness loves the informality. He is enjoying himself and is struck by the friendliness here,” a source told the Desert Sun during a 1966 visit. Desert Sun

Advertisement

A poem to start your week: “Spring (Again)” by Michael Ryan. Poets.org

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games.

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: aggressively pleasant, 72. San Diego: generally sunny, 64. San Francisco: mostly sunny, 63. San Jose: some clouds, 75. Fresno: sunny, 84. Sacramento: sunny, 84.

AND FINALLY

This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California:

Advertisement

Former Rep. Susan Davis (April 13, 1944), Rep. Jim Costa (April 13, 1952), singer Al Green (April 13, 1946), Rep. David Valadao (April 14, 1977), the late Queen of Tejano music Selena (April 16, 1971), Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 16, 1947) and director Adam McKay (April 17, 1968).

If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us . (Please keep your story to 100 words.)