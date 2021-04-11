Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Crowds gather ahead of white supremacy rally in Huntington Beach

Tory Johnson sits and looks at his cellphone
Tory Johnson, founder of Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach, is planning a counterprotest to the upcoming White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Hayley SmithRuben VivesPriscella VegaMatt Szabo
Crowds gathered near Huntington Beach’s famous pier Sunday ahead of a white supremacy rally scheduled to take place.

About 50 counterprotesters came out to demonstrate against the so-called White Lives Matter rally that was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., with dozens more onlookers watching. Police officers stood at the edges of the plaza as helicopters and drones circled overhead.

Huntington Beach police Lt. Brian Smith said one counterprotester was taken into custody for using amplified sound. A second man was also taken into custody but Smith could not say why. He said that second person did have a weapon on him and described it as a baton.

Smith said they had “more staff here than usual” but could not confirm how many were deployed to the area. The department has a large contingency on standby, he noted.

“Our hope is that everybody can come express their free speech in a peaceful manner today,” he said.

Authorities have not been able to identify who organized the White Lives Matter event or make contact with them, he said.

The rally, which was advertised via social media, is one of several such demonstrations scheduled across the country. The rallies were organized through the messaging app Telegram, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

It comes after fliers with Ku Klux Klan propaganda were delivered to homes in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Long Beach in recent weeks. Police do not believe the same people are responsible for the fliers and the rally, Smith said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is providing support to Huntington Beach with its regional mounted unit, said Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the department.

“That’s the extent of our involvement at this time,” she said. “We are monitoring open-source information to monitor additional events in our jurisdiction, but at this time we aren’t aware of any.”

By 11 a.m., a police officers, media and onlookers had already begun to assemble at the pier.

In the center of it all, Tory Johnson, founder of local grassroots group Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach, which was staging a counterprotest, stood in a suit and tie with a megaphone in hand.

“This is going to be a pretty big day, that’s for sure,” he said.

In the distance, swimmers and volleyball players on the beach paid little attention to the rising tension at the pier. Johnson estimated that “a couple hundred people might show up,” but could not say for sure how many were expected.

“I just want to occupy this space,” Johnson said, “and put forth the message that we don’t want this to be a city of hate and division.”

Huntington Beach has been grappling with extremism for decades. In the 1980s and 1990s, its pier and surf spots became a draw for skinheads, white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Two high-profile hate crimes in the mid-1990s solidified the city’s reputation as a hotbed of racism. In 1994, two skinheads gunned down a Black man outside a McDonald’s on Beach Boulevard. Vernon Windell Flournoy, 44, stumbled into the restaurant and collapsed in front of horrified diners.

Jonathan Russell Kennedy, 19, pleased guilty to the slaying, as well as to charges of attempted murder of two Latino men in a separate attack weeks before, and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison. Robert Wofford, 17, of Laguna Niguel, also pleaded guilty in Flournoy’s death and was sentenced to 18 years to life.

Though Huntington Beach remains largely conservative, it is increasingly an island surrounded by growing liberalism and racial diversity. Orange County as a whole has experienced a remarkable demographic shift in the last two decades with the arrival of more Asian and Latino residents, who have helped tilt the area toward Democrats.

Experts say such demographic shifts are the strongest predictors of increases in political extremism and hate crimes in neighborhoods where some fear their way of life is under threat.

Meanwhile, the Huntington Beach City Council at its meeting last week denounced hate speech and white supremacy. The city is also hosting a virtual “Day of Unity” at the same time as the White Lives Matter rally.

