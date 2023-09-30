FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2017, to hear testimony from Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has died. She was 90. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, Sept. 30. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:



Inside Dianne Feinstein’s epic career

Don’t bet on fire season being over

Eight coffee shops with an artisanal spin on the pumpkin spice latte

And here’s today’s e-newspaper

Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Dianne Feinstein leaves behind a decades-long legacy

The moment that made her career was a dark one: Dianne Feinstein stood in front of cameras and microphones and declared that San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey Milk had been shot and killed. She became mayor days later.

She became the first woman to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 1992 and has served the state longer than any other senator. She sat for years on the Judiciary Committee, Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Appropriations Committee.

Advertisement

The senator died early Friday morning at 90 .

Feinstein spent many years focused on her signature issues: environmental preservation, LGBTQ rights and stricter gun control. She wrote the 1994 ban on military-style assault weapons and advocated for the ban’s restoration after it expired in 2004 and again in recent years when mass shootings increased. She investigated the CIA’s use of torture on suspected terrorists in the years after 9/11. She was critiqued for her support of the Iraq War and later as a centrist by constituents as the Democratic Party moved toward the left on issues of immigration and the environment.

Questions about term limits and her mental capacity plagued her final years in office. She worked until the end. The last vote she cast was on Thursday only hours before her death.

Gov. Gavin Newsom must now appoint a replacement senator, the second time since he appointed Sen. Alex Padilla to replace Vice President Kamala Harris.

Newsom said earlier this month that he would appoint an interim caretaker for the seat, not one of the candidates already running for it.

He had previously pledged to appoint a Black woman to the next vacant seat.

Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank, Katie Porter of Irvine and Barbara Lee of Oakland began campaigning to win the seat in November 2024 shortly after Feinstein announced in February that she’d retire.

[Read more: Newsom faces a difficult task — and rare opportunity — when filling Feinstein’s seat ]

The Senate currently is almost evenly split between Democrats and Republicans — whoever fills this seat in the longer term will play a major role.

Advertisement

[Read more: With Feinstein’s death, what happens with her seat on the Judiciary Committee and other panels ?]

More on Feinstein’s legacy:



The week’s biggest stories

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Fire season and climate



The writers’ strike has ended. The actors’ hasn’t.



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

The week’s great reads

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A farmer is tested like a figure from the Bible — Old Testament, New Testament, take your pick. For the last 40 years or so, many Jews in America have celebrated Sukkot with citrons grown at Lindcove Ranch. By March, it’s trees should have been covered in flower buds. There were none.

More great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your weekend

(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

I was a lonely widow for so many years. How could I find love again? I missed companionship and the experience of sharing my life with a man who also wanted the same things that I wanted. So I created profiles on dating sites.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Helen Li, reporting fellow

Elvia Limón, multiplatform editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.