De Los weekend guide: Kali Uchis at the Bowl and Latino theater in L.A. and O.C.

Fall is officially here and sweater (or caldo) weather is fast approaching. But there’s still time to bask in L.A.’s sunny skies and throw it back with Freestyle Rewind at Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet. Kali Uchis will be performing one of her last shows of the season at the Hollywood Bowl, and Tokischa will be at Reggaetonlandia. Revel in the artistry at the premiere of “Tacos La Brooklyn” at the Latino Theater Company, or catch a film at the Hola Mexico Film Festival.

LIVE MUSIC

Kali Uchis: Get ready for a sultry and passionate evening under the stars. The Colombian American singer will be performing some of the last shows of her Red Moon in Venus Tour in Hollywood and San Bernardino this weekend. Sing along to sad bangers “telepatia” and “Moonlight” and dance to high-energy “Muñekita.” Buscabulla, known for their collaboration with artist Bad Bunny on the song “Andrea,” is also set to take the stage.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N Highland Ave., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $179.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Yaamava’ Theater, 777 San Manuel Blvd. S., Highland

Admission: Tickets start at $200.

Kali Uchis performs at Coachella in April. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Tokischa at Reggaetonlandia: Can one of the hottest parties in downtown L.A. get any hotter? Well, it might be fall, but it’ll be sweltering at Reggaetonlandia when Dominican rapper Tokischa hits the stage. The 27-year-old dembow star surprised fans when she joined Rosalia at Coachella and most recently collaborated with Bad Gyal and Young Miko in “Chulo.” Expect to hear the trap, dembow and reggaeton beats on “Delincuente” and “Eztilazo.”

When: 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Future Factory, 417 E. 15th St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $50.

Advertisement

Freestyle Rewind with Lisa Lisa, Shannon, Crystal Waters: Go back in time listening to classic ‘80s and ‘90s hits like “All Night Long” or “100% Pure Love.” The Freestyle Fest will bring together Lisa Lisa, Robins, Shannon, Freestyle, Crystal Waters and Original Mary Jane Girls. It’s bound to be a night full of memories as these throwback artists bring back their most popular songs.

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet, 13963 Alondra Blvd., Santa Fe Springs

Admission: Tickets are $70.

Canciones de Mi Madre: Produced in conjunction with Solidarity for Sanctuary, “Canciones de Mi Madre” offers a trip through Linda Ronstadt’s legendary mariachi album from 1987, but with a twist, as all the performers are from Los Angeles. The iconic songs from the album helped in the rebirth of mariachi in the United States. Throughout the concert, her songs are reimagined in a call to a new generation of fans to preserve the tradition of the mariachi. Lupita Infante, granddaughter of the legendary Pedro Infante, leads the cast of this new generation of mariachis. Infante will be accompanied by Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, el El Gallo Dez y and the singer-songwriter Doris Anahí, the founder of Solidarity for Sanctuary.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets are $55.

Oro Solido: Raul Acosta and his band Oro Solido relive the heyday of merengue with their biggest hits, including “El Baile del Beeper,” in a return to Southern California. Acosta’s style of music, the cadence of his rhythm and the popularity of his lyrics have made Oro Solido one of the favorites of the tropical genre.

Advertisement

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Where: Giggles, 215 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale

Admission: Tickets start at $35.

Banda El Recodo y Majo Aguilar: The so-called Madre de todas las Bandas, the legendary Banda El Recodo returns to Los Angeles after a long absence. The band, led by the Lizárraga family since it formed in Mazatlán, Mexico, in 1938, has recorded with such luminarias as José Alfredo Jiménez and Juan Gabriel. Expect to hear its extensive musical repertoire accompanied by Majo Aguilar, who is coming off a Latin Grammy nomination.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Peacock Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $45.

ARTS, THEATER, FILM

Made in L.A.: Revel in the artistry at the Hammer’s sixth biennial exhibition of “Made in L.A.” Titled “Acts of Living,” the show brings together 39 artists including queer Chicano artist Joey Terrill, Victor Estrada and Marcel Alcalá. Go on a tour of the San Fernando Valley in Vincent Enrique Hernandez’s multimedia artwork. Take in Latino archival projects by Guadalupe Rosales of @veteranas_and_rucas and @map_pointz, and check out an exclusive collaboration with streetwear brand Paisa Boys only available at the exhibition. The opening celebration takes place Saturday, featuring a courtyard with music by Made in L.A. artist collective Mas Exitos. The exhibit will be on display starting Sunday through Dec. 31.

When: Opening celebration 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday; Exhibit opens Sunday.

Where: Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

A view of Eamon Ore-Giron’s “Angelitos Negros,” 2018, a mural painted at the entrance to the Hammer Museum for “Made in L.A. 2018.” (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

Tacos La Brooklyn: Catch the premiere of “Tacos La Brooklyn” at the Latino Theater Company. Written by Joel Ulloa and directed by Fidel Gomez, the play follows Chino, a young and ambitious Korean American who grew up in a foster family in L.A.’s Eastside and hopes to grow his successful taco stand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. The multilingual drama touches on themes of ethnic and cultural identity, appropriation versus appreciation in a diverse L.A.

When: 8 p.m Thursdays through Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays

Where: Latino Theater Company at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $10.

Advertisement

The best places to hear Latinx poets in Los Angeles We can’t name them all, but here’s a mix of spots across L.A. County where you can listen to a poet pour their heart out in person.

Quixote Nuevo: Octavio Solis, one of the narrators of the movie “Coco,” will present a modern version of “Don Quixote,” full of imagination and Tejano music. The play, directed by Lisa Portez, focuses on a man named José Quijano who is looking for his lost love of many years. But nothing is as it seems as the main character becomes lost in his fantasies, while the community struggles with a dangerous reality. The bilingual fable also marks the return of Herbert Siguenza of Culture Clash as the lead character.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Admission: Tickets available from $29 to $105.

Hola Mexico Film Festival: Come celebrate Mexican cinema in one of the largest Mexican film festivals outside Mexico. The Hola Mexico Film Festival started 15 years ago as an effort to promote Mexican cinema, culture and storytelling. The event is spread out across different venues in Los Angeles and is jampacked with various genres to enjoy.

When: Friday through Oct. 7

Where: Multiple locations across Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $12, $209 for the festival pass.

How Cassandro changed the perception and the role of exoticos in lucha libre Saul Armendariz began his groundbreaking journey by overcoming homophobic taunts from crowds as an exotico, but now Cassandro is seen as a trailblazer and is the subject of a new Prime Video biopic.

From Our Heart to Yours: In collaboration with Persona, the Shop, the Unapologetic Street Series is celebrating six years of art. The outdoor event in Mid-City, From Our Heart to Yours, will host free workshops by artists, vendors and tattoos. Check out workshops on design and wheatpasting or sit down for a platica on mental health in immigrant communities.

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: 5640 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

CELEBRATING HERITAGE

Los Angeles Libros Festival: Check out bilingual books at the Los Angeles Libros Festival. This two-day event for all ages will feature Spanish-language and bilingual storytelling, performances, workshops and award-winning authors. Hear stories and music from around the world — including México, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia, Spain, Chile — and the United States. Friday’s programming will be virtual, and Saturday’s events will be held in person at the Central Library in downtown L.A.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Virtual link; in person: Central Library, 630 W. 5th St., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Queerceañera: Get ready for the first Queerceañera hosted by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. This inclusive coming-of-age celebration will break traditional gender norms while spotlighting L.A.’s queer Latinx diaspora. The event will kick off with a Quince-style cocktail reception and courtyard mixer, surprise live performances, and dancing throughout the night. The event is emceed by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 alum Salina EsTitties. It will also honor “RuPaul’s Drag Race México” host Valentina, who will kick off a yearlong ambassadorship with the Center to support the Latinx community. Valentina will also sit down for a keynote conversation with Mexican Native American entertainer Miss Benny.

Advertisement

When: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday

Where: The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets are sold out.

Drag performer, actor, television personality and singer Valentina at Mariachi Plaza on July 26, 2023. (Junior Santillan/De Los)

FOOD

Rubios Restaurant & Bakery: This Guatemalan restaurant in Mid-City has been perfecting the Latin American flavor since 1994. The food honors its roots and is also a display of Latin American diversity in cuisine. The menu offers breakfast dishes with eggs, plantains and chorizo, as well as various baked goods, cortada, pan de higo and quesadilla.

4972 W. Pico Blvd. No. 110, Los Angeles

La Fonda Antioqueña: If you’re craving something warm and filling, La Fonda Antioqueña has you covered with traditional Colombian food. Start with the beef empanadas with aji. Then move over to the Ave Maria, aka Bandeja Paisa, which includes chorizo, beans, rice, plantains and chicharon. And leave room for a passion fruit or soursop drink, made fresh to order. Who knows? You might even spot Kali Uchis this weekend (who was rumored to have been there before).

5125 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

L.A. Times en español staff writer Tommy Calle contributed to this report.