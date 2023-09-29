Photos: Dianne Feinstein | 1933 – 2023

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a centrist senator who also was a champion of liberal and women’s issues, has died.

Feinstein, the longest-serving senator, was 90. The Californian died at her home in Washington, D.C.

Opening the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that “earlier this morning, we lost a giant in the Senate.”

Feinstein had served since 1992 and was among several trailblazing women elected to Congress that year.

1969: San Francisco Board of Supervisors

Dianne Feinstein with her husband, Dr. Bertram Feinstein, and daughter Kathy after being elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969. (Associated Press)

1978: Assassination of George Moscone and Harvey Milk

Dianne Feinstein, top left, then president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, bows her head with others in a moment of silence for Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, who were shot to death at City Hall on Nov. 27, 1978. Moscone’s slaying elevated Feinstein to the mayor’s office. (A. Cope / Associate Press)

1984: Defeated an attempted recall

Dianne Feinstein waves to supporters as her husband, Dick Blum, holds a T-shirt urging voters to keep her in office in a recall election on April 26, 1983. Feinstein’s first husband, Bertran Feinstein, died in 1978. (Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)

1990: Ran unsuccessfully for governor

Dianne Feinstein campaigns for governor with other office holders and candidates in San Francisco on June 6, 1990. (Sal Veder / Associated Press)

1992: Year of the woman

Democrats Dianne Feinstein, left, and Barbara Boxer, shown at an appearance in Burbank on June 3, 1992, joined forces in running for California’s U.S. Senate seats after winning their respective primaries. (Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)

1994: Assault weapons ban

Sen. Dianne Feinstein holds up an advertisement for a shotgun during a news conference on Capitol Hill to discuss her proposed assault weapons ban on May 2, 1994. (John Duricka / Associated Press)

2014: CIA and torture

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill after releasing a report on the CIA’s harsh interrogation techniques at secret overseas facilities after the 9/11 terror attacks. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

2018: Brett Kavanaugh

Chairman Charles Grassley of Iowa and ranking member Dianne Feinstein of California listen to Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Blasey Ford in the early 1980s. (Tom Williams / Associated Press)

2020: The hug that infuriated anti-Trump Democrats

Sen. Dianne Feinstein hugs Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at the close of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 15, 2020, in Washington. (Samuel Corum / Associated Press)

2022: Became the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history.