Seeking a spiritual energy experience? Skip Sedona and look in your own backyard

Boynton Canyon, which is home to caves and ancient dwellings, is among the most popular vortex sites in Sedona.

Sedona isn’t the only place for mind-body healing

Vortexes are all the rage these days. Many claim that these special spots, where energy enters or projects out of the earth, have an almost mystical ability to heal and transform. And to get this experience, Sedona, Ariz. is (allegedly) the place to be.

Apparently, Sedona’s energy is so strong that the entire town is considered a vortex. “It feels good when someone can point to a spot and say, ‘This is it,’” Dennis Andres, the author of “What Is a Vortex?”, told my colleague Deborah Netburn. “But it’s not a spot. The energy is everywhere in Sedona.”

The surrounding views from Bell Rock Vortex with people sitting on an adjacent mountain top in Sedona, Ariz. (Adam Riding/For The Times)

Still, Sedona visitors flock to specific rock formations in the region, such as Airport Mesa (great for sunsets) and Cathedral Rock (which glows when the sun hits it). While there, some visitors told Deborah they felt peaceful and grounded, “as if a calming energy was emanating from the Earth.”

In recent years, these vortexes have become increasingly popular and crowded, much to the chagrin of Sedona residents who have come to loathe tourists.

But Sedona’s supposed monopoly on geographic-based healing energies could be coming to an end.

Deborah found that some spiritual guides are trying to popularize the notion that one can have a special personal experience without being in a specific spot.

Vortex seekers can get the experience they crave without leaving Los Angeles. At least that’s what Pete A. Sanders, a founding board member of the Sedona Metaphysical Spiritual Assn. and author of “Scientific Vortex Information,” told Deborah. “Being inspired by a hillside you see or a nature picture can do it.”

Pete A. Sanders, a founding board member of the Sedona Metaphysical Spiritual Assn. and author of “Scientific Vortex Information, said vortex seekers can get the experience they crave without leaving Los Angeles. (Ian Stewart)

Inspiring hillsides and nature visuals are abundant in L.A., which is probably why Pete believes that the Hollywood Hills, Griffith Observatory, and the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains are a vortex. “We love having people’s tourist money here,” he said. “But if people never come to Sedona, they can still have a vortex experience.”

Deborah writes that while this perspective is not universally accepted among Sedona’s vortex tour guides, many agree that focusing on just a handful of sites misses the point.

The vortexes in Sedona are a relatively new phenomenon, anyway. As Deborah details in her story, Indigenous people from the area have a different relationship to, and perspective on, the land.

So before you book that flight to Sedona, consider looking into what spiritual vortexes might exist near you. And if you do decide to go, try not to offend the locals.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

(Jess Hutchison / Los Angeles Times)

Destined to die in prison, he vowed to change his life. How he found redemption and his freedom. Just a few years ago, Jarad Nava was serving a 162-year sentence for a crime he committed when he was 17.

Now 28, the young man who once thought he’d never see the outside of a prison works as an assistant for the state Senate Public Safety Committee.

For your weekend

(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

(Franziska Barczyk / For The Times)

I moved to L.A. and met a wonderful guy. I just wasn’t expecting his kinks. What Nick wanted in a partner was a wife and a dominatrix in one. I fell out of love as quickly as I had fallen into it.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Elvia Limón, multiplatform editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

