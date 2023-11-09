Chili Crisp Mac ’n’ Cheese

This macaroni and cheese is plenty cheesy, with the flavor and heat from chili crisp incorporated into the sauce. Separate the chili crisp oil from the crispy bits. The oil is added to the roux in the first step of building the cheese sauce. The crispy stuff is added to the sauce along with the cheeses.

Jing Gao uses Fly by Jing’s Sichuan Chili Crisp. Fly by Jing and other brands of chili crisp are widely available at grocery stores and Asian markets.