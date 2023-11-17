Jury delivers guilty verdict against Paul Pelosi’s attacker. Here’s why the case was complicated (but quick)

Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse after testifying in the trial of David DePape in San Francisco on Monday.

Good morning. It’s Friday, Nov. 17. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



A quick verdict is reached against Paul Pelosi’s attacker

The 10 Freeway could reopen by Tuesday “at the latest”

9 commonsense tips that can keep you sane during Thanksgiving travel

And here’s today’s e-newspaper

Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

A quick verdict reached against Paul Pelosi’s attacker

It took only four days for a jury to hear the evidence and decide that an East Bay man broke into the home of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last October with the intention of kidnapping her and attacked her husband with a hammer.

David DePape, 43, was found guilty of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official and assault of a U.S. official’s immediate family member in a San Francisco federal court on Thursday. He faces up to 50 years in prison for those two charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice .

Advertisement

“The case consumed the nation for more than a year,” Times politics reporter Hannah Wiley wrote this week, “with former President Trump and conservative commentators using the attack to rile up their far-right base and swipe at the Democratic congresswoman, raising broader concerns over political violence and the safety of public officials and their families.”

The assault on Paul Pelosi by DePape was never in question, due to considerable evidence. Police body-camera video showed DePape striking the then-82-year-old Pelosi with a hammer, which caused skull fractures and other injuries. DePape also gave multiple confessions during police interviews.

But the assault case was complicated “because the federal trial focused on his intent, not whether he committed the violent act,” Hannah explained.

The case centered on whether DePape intended to kidnap Speaker Pelosi “on account of or during the performance of her official duties” or attacked her husband “with the intent to retaliate against [Nancy Pelosi] on account of the performance of official duties.”

Prosecutors argued DePape targeted her based on her key role as leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives, presenting to jurors evidence that DePape had for months prepared what they called his “violent plan” to kidnap the then-speaker. The evidence included his Amazon purchases and other search history. Prosecutors also noted that DePape brought zip ties, rope and duct tape with him the night of the attack, all supporting their argument that he intended to hold Pelosi hostage.

DePape’s defense attorneys attempted to emphasize a separation between Pelosi’s official duties and personal life. While they did not dispute their client’s actions, they argued he was motivated by baseless QAnon-like conspiracy theories rather than a plan to use violence against Pelosi based on her government duties. They added that the lawmaker was not the only person he intended to target in what he perceived as an effort to “root out the corruption of the ruling class, … stop the molestation of children and expose the truth to everyone.”

Advertisement

But that didn’t convince the jurors, who returned their guilty verdict 24 hours after closing arguments.

“This guilty verdict on all counts sends a clear message that regardless of what your beliefs are, what you cannot do is physically attack a member of Congress or their immediate family for their performance of their job,” Ismail Ramsey, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, said at a news conference after the trial.

DePape also faces state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and threats to a public official and their family. A hearing to set his trial date for those charges is slated for Nov. 29.

Today’s top stories

A Times investigation has found that many of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s more than 1,300 residents live in squalid conditions, with dozens under the threat of eviction. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

I-10 closure



Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the fire-damaged 10 Freeway will be reopened sooner than expected — Tuesday “at the latest.”

The state was long aware of conditions under Interstate 10 where a massive fire Saturday severely damaged the freeway south of downtown Los Angeles.

Housing



A Times investigation has found that many of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s more than 1,300 tenants live in squalid conditions, with dozens under the threat of eviction.

Southern California home prices are nearing a record high at a time of sky-high mortgage rates.

Politics



Crime and courts



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Today’s great reads

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Are your sneakers knockoffs? He can tell by the smell. At CoolKicks on Melrose Avenue, shoe buyer and lead authenticator Rami Almordaah flips, pokes and even smells sneakers to determine whether they’re the real deal. (Pro tip: glue smell means it’s fake.)

Other great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

The working waterwheel of the Adventureland Treehouse. (Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Gaviota Coast, Santa Barbara County. (Bob Keats)

Today’s great photo is from Bob Keats of Santa Barbara: Gaviota Coast. Bob writes:

The Gaviota Coast contains the last significant stretch of relatively undeveloped and unprotected rural coastal land in Southern California, and it includes the sites of two Indigenous American villages, Kuya’mu and Mikiw. For many years, environmental organizations, including the Kuya’mu Park Assn., the Surfrider Foundation, the Gaviota Coast Conservancy and the Environmental Defense Center, have been trying to conserve the cultural landscape of Kuya’mu and Mikiw, as well as the ecological resources of the surrounding coastal terrace, for the benefit of future generations.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Elvia Limón, multiplatform editor

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Laura Blasey, assistant editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.