Suá Green Beans with Shiitake 'Bacon'

Shiitake “bacon” seasoned with chiles, preferably the erjingtiao variety, is the garnish for these stir-fried green beans, aromatic with ginger and garlic. They’re inspired by a version at Suá Superette, the market Jing Gao opened in Larchmont, which she describes as “Pret a Manger meets Sichuan flavors.”

The green beans can be blanched a day in advance and then stir-fried before serving.