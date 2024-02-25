Advertisement
California

Play ball! Dodger Stadium gondola project claims early-season victory

A billboard protests the gondola along Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles Thursday, March 30, 2023.
A Sunset Boulevard billboard registers protest against the proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday, Feb. 25. I’m Andrew J. Campa, your host. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

    Dodger Stadium gondola project scores early victory

    The Los Angeles Dodgers opened spring training on a sunny Thursday afternoon in Peoria, Ariz.

    Fans gathered to see the stars, new and old: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, etc.

    The Boys in Blue kicked off one of their most anticipated seasons in years with a 14-1 drubbing of rival San Diego.

    As that game was taking place, another kind of pitch was playing out back home in Los Angeles.

    A plan to construct an estimated half-billion-dollar, 1.2-mile gondola between Union Station and Dodger Stadium by former team owner Frank McCourt took its first steps toward becoming a reality.

    The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority — which includes such heavy hitters as L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and county Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath — gave McCourt his first resounding victory by approving the project’s environmental analysis 11 to 0, with one abstention

    Advertisement

    One hurdle overcome, but many left in long season

    The vote was a home run for gondola supporters, but the proposal faces more scrutiny and and regulatory hurdles before the Los Angeles City Council, the California Department of Transportation and the California Department of State Parks.

    The ultimate goal for gondola planners, as documented by The Times’ Rachel Uranga and Bill Shaikin, is for the shuttle — which is expected to ferry 5,000 fans to Dodger Stadium per hour — ready for 2028, in time for the Summer Olympics.

    Backers first proposed the gondola in 2018, selling the idea as an alternative to the congested stadium entry that clogs neighboring streets.

    Part of the game plan for gondola planners has been to woo residents from nearby Chinatown and the 415-unit William Mead Homes projects with giveaways including toys, backpacks and turkey dinners.

    “This seems like something good,” said Ines Gomez, president of the homes’ resident advisory council. “It will reduce traffic.”

    Project opponents are hoping for a comeback

    Advertisement

    Thursday’s defeat was a curveball for activists who flooded the MTA meeting in opposition and were buoyed by City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who urged a “no” vote.

    “Today’s outcome was shameful, but this fight is far from over,” said Jon Christensen, founding member of LA Parks Alliance, who wrote the guide “Seven Fatal Flaws in Metro’s Gondola Feir.

    His group said it would fight the project via a lawsuit because the environmental impact report did not take into account any potential future hotel, retail and entertainment complex that may be developed in McCourt-owned Dodger Stadium parking lots.

    Some Chinatown residents have referred to the gondola project as an “act of gentrification” and worry about increased pollution and less parking available. Others fear the view from L.A. Historic Park would be forever ruined by towers and swaying gondolas.

    “This community is divided,” said Xóchitl Manzanilla, who has lived at William Mead for 32 years. “It’s a monstrosity what [McCourt] wants to do.”

    City, County provide pathway for planners, but with provisions

    Bass, Solis and Metro board members issued a list of 31 conditions they want to impose in order for the project to proceed, which includes a plan for a regional bus program that could compete with the gondola for riders and a restriction on future development around Dodger Stadium.

    The conditions are a nod to project foes, who worry that this fully private venture will eventually end up costing public dollars.

    Advertisement

    This newspaper’s editorial board recently backed the project, while readers were skeptical, at best, of the gondola.

    While it’s unknown if the project will succeed, what is known is that the season is still very young. For more on the project’s next steps, read here.

    The week’s biggest stories

    The March 5 primary race for district attorney is crowded contest and part of the battle is to stand out.
    (Los Angeles Times)

    Politics and elections

    Crime, courts and cops

    Pets and animal welfare

    Snowy situations

    More big stories

    Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

    Column One

    Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

    Advertisement
    Olena Kovalyk's husband Oleh Kovalvk, disappeared on April 9,
    (Anna Tsyhyma/For the Times)

    Against the Russian war’s grim backdrop, Ukrainian Olena Kovalyk continues a haunting quest. From her southern Ukrainian village, a woman wants only one thing: to find her husband, who disappeared shortly after Russia invaded two years ago.

    More great reads

    How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

    For your weekend

    The Running Mamis running group recently participated in L.A. Chinatown's Firecracker Run.
    (Jo Anna Ley)

    Going out

    Staying in

    Advertisement

    L.A. Affairs

    Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

    A man and woman are about to kiss on tv when technical difficulties hit.
    (Allie Sullberg / For The Times)

    He turned our romantic getaway into a stress test. Did I pass? After years of being single, I was having a romantic comedy moment with my friend-approved, nerdy-cute match. I didn’t pick up on any red flags.

    Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

    Andrew J. Campa, reporter
    Carols Lozano, news editor

    Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.

    CaliforniaDodgersSportsLatino LifeAdvice, Resources & Guides
    Andrew J. Campa

    Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

    More From the Los Angeles Times

    Advertisement