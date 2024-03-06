A poll worker moves a ballot box as voters arrive to vote inside the lobby of the Metro Headquarters Building on Tuesday in L.A.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, March 6. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



The winner is? Vote-by-mail further prolongs results of close primary races

Are you scrolling through your news feed this morning, hoping to find out who won — and feeling frustrated? The days of election night (and morning) results is basically over in California.

The state’s wide-scale adoption of vote-by-mail balloting has fundamentally altered how we engage in the democratic process. This shift has caused a cultural overhaul of how we should see election nights and the timeline for learning the outcomes of many races.

The Times’ Julia Wick elaborates on why you’ll have to wait a bit longer for election results .

Voting by mail slows the process

California has pushed to provide more voting options and protections, making voting more accessible than almost anywhere else in the nation, with mail-in ballots as the alternative.

When voters arrive at a voting center and cast a ballot in person, the vote center handles all the verification upfront. Once that ballot arrives for tabulation, no extra steps are necessary.

But, with mail-in voting, each ballot must undergo verification and processing before tabulation, which is much more time-consuming. The influx of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots — some that arrive after election day — further prolongs the process of finalizing an election.

Rest assured, the slow tabulation process isn’t suspicious or nefarious. Instead, it’s a feature of a functioning democratic system. However, it also means more time-intensive work for election officials .

“The reason we take so long is we’re verifying all the ballots and making sure only valid ballots are being counted,” Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation, told The Times . “So it’s a function of election security — the very election security [that] people who criticize slow vote counts are demanding.”

Additionally, vote-by-mail ballots deposited in mailboxes on or just before election day take days to arrive.

California law mandates that ballots postmarked by election day must be accepted for up to seven days, meaning officials won’t know the total number of ballots until well into next week.

A timeline of Southern California election results

With one in four California voters residing in L.A. County, millions will have participated in Tuesday’s election. Over 1.3 million mail-in ballots in L.A. county were counted in the 2022 midterm elections.

The county has implemented a prompt election night schedule for a smooth election process. Orange County’s Registrar of Voters followed a similar election night release schedule , with daily updates to follow.

8 p.m.: Voting is closed. Ballots cast at voting centers on election day traveled to a county facility in the City of Industry, where hundreds of employees processed vote-by-mail ballots before tabulation.

8:30 to 8:45 p.m.: The registrar-recorder’s office planned to release the first wave of results on election night, including only mail-in ballots received before election day.

8:45 and 9 p.m.: A second set of results was to be released, adding ballots cast in person at vote centers before election day.

After 9 p.m.: Results from ballots cast in person on election day will start being released, with updates continuing into the late-night hours.

Today and for the next two weeks, the registrar-recorder’s office said updates will be released daily between 4 and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

March 29: Election results will be certified, pending the counting of all votes and the accuracy of the final returns, said county election officials.

Here’s where you can find out where races stand

California presidential and congressional races

Find the latest returns for primary elections for Democratic and Republican presidential nominees. Results for a statewide proposition, U.S. Senate and House seats, and state Senate and Assembly contests are also available on this page.

Los Angeles County

These races include primary elections for district attorney, Los Angeles City Council and the county Board of Supervisors. Results for school boards and local measures are also available on this page.

Orange County

Election results across Orange County include county and city primary results, including those for school boards and local measures.

Today’s top stories

Mary Ann Roby, 72, of Downey, votes in the California primary election at the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder in Norwalk. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great reads

(Photos courtesy of David Cassirer, U.S. District Court Central District of California, Manu Fernandez / Associated Press; photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

A Jewish family, a famous European museum and the battle for a Nazi-looted masterpiece. A Jewish family’s quest to reclaim a masterpiece painting stolen by the Nazis takes them across oceans and continents, into courts and back through time.

For your downtime

The Carrizo Plain superbloom on April 16, 2017. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

And finally ... a great photo

Borrego Springs (Amy Brewster)

Today’s great photo is from Amy Brewster of Salinas: Borrego Springs. Amy writes: “Borrego Springs is a small town surrounded by the largest state park in California, Anza-Borrego State Park.”

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Anthony De Leon, reporting fellow

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

