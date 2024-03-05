Sinbad had a stroke four years ago. In his Instagram return, he says ‘miracles happen’

Sinbad told his Instagram followers, “God has been with us,” as he recovers from a stroke.

Sinbad informed his fans that a comeback is finally on the horizon, years after he suffered an ischemic stroke in 2020.

“Expect to see more of me soon,” the comedian said during his social media return on Monday. “And don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you.”

The “Jingle All the Way” and “Sinbad Show” star, 67, reflected on a recent public appearance and thanked fans for their ongoing support in an Instagram video. Last week via Zoom, he joined his former “A Different World” co-stars including Cree Summer, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy and Dawnn Lewis to help kick off a 10-city reunion tour at historically Black colleges and universities.

Sinbad, who starred as Coach Walter Oaks in the “Cosby Show” spinoff, addressed attendees at the tour’s first stop at the Atlanta University Center on Thursday. Re-watching his address to students of Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, Sinbad said, “Man, that was so cool.”

“It’s wild that the kids even know who I am,” he said on Instagram. “That’s beautiful.”

The comedian (whose birth name is David Adkins) felt the “Different World” love more than three years after suffering a stroke, which was the result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. Sinbad’s health scare, post-stroke surgeries and recovery are detailed in the website “The Journey Forward.” In a statement published in November 2022, the site revealed he received “intense therapy” at the California Rehabilitation Institute and has learned how to walk again.

Advertisement

Television Sinbad sailing back to TV Sinbad sailing back to TV

“In his own words, ‘I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again,’” the family said in November 2022. “And neither will we.”

On Monday, the “Where U Been?” comic said he was grateful for fans who have kept him in their thoughts and prayed for him. He added that he plans to send that love right back.

“To all the people who’ve emailed me, through the website — some of you are going through what I’m going through or even worse than me,” he said. “Imma try to answer as many as I can. I pray for you and understand what it’s like.”

Voicing support in the comments for Sinbad amid his recovery were fellow stars including Robin Thede, Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Terry Crews and Lil Rel Howery. “I can’t stop grinning! Love you Sinbad! So good to see you brother.❤️💪🏾,” wrote Sykes.

The comedian concluded his video by poking fun at audiences who might be incredulous about a comeback.

He said: “You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen.”