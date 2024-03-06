Nikki Haley will suspend her campaign, won’t immediately endorse Trump, source says

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Forth Worth, Texas on Monday.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who had vowed to continue her campaign despite losing nearly every state in this year’s Republican nominating primary, will announce Wednesday morning that she plans to suspend her campaign, according to a source familiar with her plans who was granted anonymity to discuss Haley’s decision.

However, Trump’s former United Nation’s ambassador has no immediate plans to endorse the former president, the source said, and will urge him to seek the support of Republicans and independent voters who have grown wary of him.

Haley’s announcement is expected to come Wednesday morning, hours after she lost almost every state on Super Tuesday, including California, a development first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The former South Carolina governor was viewed as the last bulwark against the former president by anti-Trump Republicans.



