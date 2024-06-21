Traffic outside LAX is inevitable, but why is it like this in the first place?

Good morning. It’s Friday, June 21. I’m Colleen Shalby, a metro reporter specializing in transportation. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



In a city known for traffic, LAX is a gridlock standout. Can it be fixed?

I’ve flown in and out of Los Angeles International Airport since I was a kid, and the traffic-ridden horseshoe loop on 1 World Way has been the most stressful start or end to the journey. I’m not alone — many longtime and first-time LAX travelers told me the same.

A $30-billion overhaul promises to improve the ways travelers navigate the airport, and could alleviate the notorious traffic congestion by the 2028 Olympics.

But why is it like this in the first place? I explored the question for a recent story.

For starters, transit experts said the bulk of traffic at LAX is for nonstop flights. Some major airports like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International serve as hubs for connections and many travelers never step foot outside the airport, so they do not generate immense traffic. But at LAX, most travelers are either starting or ending their journey in vehicles — all using the same road.

And that road has one way in and one way out, without an easy connection to public transportation. Traffic problems have only worsened over time as the number of travelers and Los Angeles County’s population has exploded by the millions over several decades.

“Things that were perfectly reasonable in 1966 become problematic in 2024,” said Brian Taylor, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA.

The Automated People Mover could help. The 2.25-mile elevated train is expected to launch in 2025 and would take travelers from terminal to terminal, a consolidated rental car facility, parking lots and the Metro. Experts said that if people can change their long-standing habits of relying on vehicles to take them to and from LAX, traffic outside the airport could significantly decrease.

The airport has tried before to address capacity needs: The Tom Bradley International terminal and a second-level roadway were added ahead of the 1984 Olympics. In more recent years, the airport separated lanes for passenger drop-off and pick-up from shuttles and created a designated “LAXit” lot for ride-hail and taxi services.

But many travelers — including two women from North Carolina who I recently helped guide to the shuttle to the ride-hail lot — have difficulty figuring out where to go. Others said that lugging baggage onto the LAXit shuttle is its own challenge.

“It is a complete cluster,” traveler Jennifer Martin said after landing from Salt Lake City. “We should have flown into San Diego.”

LAX recently allocated $43 million to update its signage and terminal and gate number system to help travelers better navigate the airport.

Of course, there are ways to lessen the burden, especially as summer travel picks up. Tips from travelers include:



Plan accordingly: Expect traffic and get to the airport two hours early to avoid a frantic dash to your gate. All terminals now connect once past security so if you find yourself at LAX too early, you can explore.

On the flip side, give yourself plenty of time to get out of the airport area before making plans.

Use the Flyaway bus — for less than $10 each way, the bus takes travelers to or from Union Station and Van Nuys.

Book a parking spot in advance of your travel.

Review the LAX map ahead of your journey to figure out how to find a taxi or get to the rental car facility.

Is there a transportation story you think I should explore? You can reach me at colleen.shalby@latimes.com

Olena Aliabieva, as the Fool, and Myroslava Koshtura, far right, as Cordelia, wait backstage for their turn to perform during the rehearsal of “King Lear” at the Other Place theater in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. A Ukrainian troupe staged its first production abroad in the birthplace of William Shakespeare. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Marcus Yam at the Other Place theater in Stratford-upon-Avon, England where a Ukrainian troupe staged its first production abroad in the birthplace of William Shakespeare.

