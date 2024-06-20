Advertisement
California

Rapper Travis Scott arrested on disorderly intoxication charge, trespassing in Florida

Travis Scott poses
Travis Scott arrives at GQ’s Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2023.
(Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/invision/ap)
By Joseph SernaDeputy Editor, Fast Break Desk 
Share

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County jail Thursday after being arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, records show.

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, 33, was booked about 4:35 a.m. and was held on a $500 bond and $150 bond, Maimi-Dade jail inmate records show. He posted bail and tweeted “Lol” a few hours later.

More to Read

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement