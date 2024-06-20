Rapper Travis Scott arrested on disorderly intoxication charge, trespassing in Florida
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County jail Thursday after being arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, records show.
Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, 33, was booked about 4:35 a.m. and was held on a $500 bond and $150 bond, Maimi-Dade jail inmate records show. He posted bail and tweeted “Lol” a few hours later.
