Rapper Travis Scott arrested on disorderly intoxication charge, trespassing in Florida

Travis Scott arrives at GQ’s Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2023.

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County jail Thursday after being arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication, records show.

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, 33, was booked about 4:35 a.m. and was held on a $500 bond and $150 bond, Maimi-Dade jail inmate records show. He posted bail and tweeted “Lol” a few hours later.