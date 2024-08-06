Hollywood’s implosion is hitting reality TV hard. Here’s why
- Hollywood’s implosion is hitting reality TV hard.
- Breaking: Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate.
- What fast-food chain has the best $5 value meal? Here’s our ranking.
Hollywood’s implosion is hitting reality TV hard
Hollywood continues to struggle as production plummets, drying up job opportunities and sparking an exodus of film and TV workers.
Industry experts point to ongoing fallout from the pandemic, unsustainable streaming wars and last year’s dual strikes by writers and actors as key reasons for decline.
Initially unscripted television, better known as reality TV, rebounded quickly as pandemic restrictions eased and productions resumed. But the latest data now show it’s the latest victim of Hollywood’s implosion.
Reality TV production in greater Los Angeles fell by 57% between the three month period of April through June, compared with the same time period last year, according to FilmLA, which tracks regional production. In contrast with the five-year average, production levels are down roughly 50%, the nonprofit reported.
“The decline is largely a symptom of an industry-wide contraction that began prior to last year’s strikes and has persisted since,” Los Angeles Times reporter Christi Carras wrote this week. “But most forms of production have stabilized at roughly 15% below what FilmLA would consider a normal amount of filming activity in Los Angeles.”
Paul Audley, president of FilmLA, told Christi that Los Angeles is not an outlier. Established production hubs in other states, including Georgia and New York, are facing similar declines.
“They’re all screaming the same thing,” Audley said. “They’re all seeing a loss of production. It’s global. It is national, and it is also local.”
When production could resume after pandemic shutdowns, studios turned to reality TV because it was easier to make. During the strikes, reality shows did not require unionized writers or actors. Production ballooned and jobs were plentiful. Now comes the burst, leaving many in the reality TV sector out of work.
Editors make up a good share of those facing dwindled job prospects. Christi spoke with a few of them, who pointed to a shift in priorities from streaming companies, ongoing corporate mergers and studios moving more post-production jobs overseas.
The melding of the entertainment industry’s behemoths results in fewer channels airing fewer shows, editor Omega Hsu told Christi.
“There’s just not enough money in it, so there’s a big consolidation,” Hsu said. “I don’t think that it’s coming back. I think it’s just gonna get worse from here.”
You can read Christi’s subscriber exclusive here and keep up with The Times’ Hollywood coverage for the latest on the industry’s woes.
Hollywood representation
- A new study found a regression of representation in Hollywood: An ‘epidemic of invisibility.’
- A UCLA diversity report from earlier this year, though, found that women and minorities drove Hollywood’s biggest successes.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Harris’ running mate
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’ pick for her vice presidential running mate.
- It’s official: Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee, will face off against Trump.
Business and tech
- In a major blow to Google, a federal judge ruled that the tech giant maintained and abused a monopoly on web searches.
- Dow drops 860 points, and Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987 amid U.S. economy worries. And here’s why it’s happening.
- Coca-Cola to pay $6 billion in IRS back taxes case while appealing judge’s decision.
- You can’t buy a Chinese EV in the United States. But they dominate in Southeast Asia.
Wildfires and excessive heat
- California’s salmon population is plummeting. The monster Park fire is now threatening their spawning habitats.
- Triple-digit heat wave continues to broil Southern California.
- California history reduced to ash with Borel fire’s destruction of Havilah.
- Neighbors fight flames as Edgehill fire levels homes in San Bernardino.
Olympics present and future
- Calabasas jeweler shares story behind Simone Biles’ iconic goat diamond necklace.
- They got mixed Olympic results, but U.S. men’s soccer did achieve one important goal.
- Taiwanese athletes claim Olympic gold against China, and not everyone was happy about it.
More big stories
- A woman died after an L.A. rehab closed last year. Why was it forced to shut down in the first place?
- Kobe Bryant and Gianna are sitting near Crypto.com Arena entrance named after Lakers icon.
- California COVID surge is surprisingly stronger and longer-lasting than experts had expected.
- Hold the ‘blue wall,’ or light up the Sun Belt? Kamala Harris eyes path through U.S. battlegrounds.
- Dubbed the ‘Taylor Swift of K-pop,’ IU caps first world tour in L.A.
- Laguna Beach woman who told beachgoers to ‘get out of here!’ reportedly targeted by Coastal Commission.
Commentary and opinions
- Jonah Goldberg: This is why Kamala Harris is avoiding the press — and getting away with it.
- Editorial board: L.A.’s next police chief must be able to recognize — and squash — crime trends quickly.
- Editorial: Don’t foist transgender anxiety on these Olympic boxers. They are women.
Today’s great reads
Seth Rogen has a 567-piece vintage ashtray collection. It started with a hedgehog. From stackable hedgehogs to Louis Vuitton logos and chrome-topped orbs, Rogen’s favorite ashtrays perfectly pair form and function.
Other great reads
- How the creator of ‘Gilmore Girls’ reinvented ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ for a new generation.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🌟 Here are the new Michelin stars in L.A., according to the California 2024 guide.
- 🍟 What fast-food chain has the best $5 value meal? Here’s our ranking.
- 🛋️ The best places to shop for secondhand furniture in Los Angeles.
Staying in
- 📺 Paris Olympics TV schedule: Tuesday’s listings
- 📺 Two seasons in, ‘House of the Dragon’ feels like a flop.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s just 6 ingredients for easy buttered pasta that will save dinner (hint: one is dried shrimp).
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Today’s great photo is from staff photographer Christina House of Casa Apocalyptica — a dizzying jungle of native plants, abundant wildlife, soothing water and salvaged debris.
