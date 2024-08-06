Hollywood’s implosion is hitting reality TV hard. Here’s why

Molly Shock, an editor who has worked on reality TV shows, including “Project Runway,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” and “Master Chef.” Shock has had a long successful career editing for reality TV, but has recently been on hiatus amid a decline in job opportunities.

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, August 6. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Hollywood’s implosion is hitting reality TV hard

Hollywood continues to struggle as production plummets, drying up job opportunities and sparking an exodus of film and TV workers .

Industry experts point to ongoing fallout from the pandemic, unsustainable streaming wars and last year’s dual strikes by writers and actors as key reasons for decline.

Initially unscripted television, better known as reality TV, rebounded quickly as pandemic restrictions eased and productions resumed. But the latest data now show it’s the latest victim of Hollywood’s implosion.

Reality TV production in greater Los Angeles fell by 57% between the three month period of April through June, compared with the same time period last year, according to FilmLA , which tracks regional production. In contrast with the five-year average, production levels are down roughly 50%, the nonprofit reported.

“The decline is largely a symptom of an industry-wide contraction that began prior to last year’s strikes and has persisted since,” Los Angeles Times reporter Christi Carras wrote this week . “But most forms of production have stabilized at roughly 15% below what FilmLA would consider a normal amount of filming activity in Los Angeles.”

Paul Audley, president of FilmLA, told Christi that Los Angeles is not an outlier. Established production hubs in other states, including Georgia and New York, are facing similar declines.

“They’re all screaming the same thing,” Audley said. “They’re all seeing a loss of production. It’s global. It is national, and it is also local.”

When production could resume after pandemic shutdowns, studios turned to reality TV because it was easier to make. During the strikes, reality shows did not require unionized writers or actors. Production ballooned and jobs were plentiful. Now comes the burst, leaving many in the reality TV sector out of work.

Omega Hsu, an editor who has worked on many reality TV shows, including, “The Voice,” “Hollywood Game Night” and “Rescue 911,” at her editing bay in her home in Los Feliz on August 1, 2024. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Editors make up a good share of those facing dwindled job prospects. Christi spoke with a few of them, who pointed to a shift in priorities from streaming companies, ongoing corporate mergers and studios moving more post-production jobs overseas.

The melding of the entertainment industry’s behemoths results in fewer channels airing fewer shows, editor Omega Hsu told Christi.

“There’s just not enough money in it, so there’s a big consolidation,” Hsu said. “I don’t think that it’s coming back. I think it’s just gonna get worse from here.”

You can read Christi’s subscriber exclusive here and keep up with The Times’ Hollywood coverage for the latest on the industry’s woes.

Today’s top stories

A movie-theater marquee with the posters for ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Hollywood representation



A new study found a regression of representation in Hollywood: An ‘epidemic of invisibility.’

A UCLA diversity report from earlier this year, though, found that women and minorities drove Hollywood’s biggest successes.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Harris’ running mate



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Kamala Harris’ pick for her vice presidential running mate.

It’s official: Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee, will face off against Trump.

Business and tech



Wildfires and excessive heat



Olympics present and future



More big stories



Today’s great reads

Seth Rogen and some favorite ashtrays from his extensive collection. (Linus Johnson / For The Times)

Seth Rogen has a 567-piece vintage ashtray collection. It started with a hedgehog. From stackable hedgehogs to Louis Vuitton logos and chrome-topped orbs, Rogen’s favorite ashtrays perfectly pair form and function.

Other great reads



How the creator of ‘Gilmore Girls’ reinvented ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ for a new generation.

For your downtime

Carl’s Jr. $5 All Star Meal with a spicy chicken sandwich, four chicken stars, fries and a drink. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



🌟 Here are the new Michelin stars in L.A., according to the California 2024 guide.

🍟 What fast-food chain has the best $5 value meal? Here’s our ranking.

🛋️ The best places to shop for secondhand furniture in Los Angeles.

Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Chris Elwell and Kory Odell turned their hilly, 10,000 square-foot yard into a habitat garden with water features and native plants at their Mid-Wilshire home. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from staff photographer Christina House of Casa Apocalyptica — a dizzying jungle of native plants, abundant wildlife, soothing water and salvaged debris.

