Harris taps Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a ban on so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors and vulnerable adults during a ceremony at the state Capitol in St. Paul in 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday selected as her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a moderate Democrat who when serving in Congress demonstrated the ability to work with Republican lawmakers, according to a person who was briefed on the decision.

Though popular at home, Walz did not have much of a national profile until his recent plainspoken critique of Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance — that they are “weird.” That one word proved surprisingly effective in eviscerating a former president known for name-calling.

“These are weird people on the other side,” Walz said in an interview with MSNBC in July. “They want to take books away. They want to be in your exam room.”

It was a language pivot, after years of Democrats calling Trump a threat to democracy, and the Harris campaign latched onto it, issuing a statement calling Trump “old and quite weird.”

Walz later explained that constantly calling Trump an existential threat “gives him way too much power.”

“Tim Walz would be the worst VP in history!” Trump wrote in a fundraising email after the decision was leaked Tuesday in which he attacked Walz on immigration and environmental spending.

Walz has deep rural roots, which could prove a counterpoint to Vance, whose political ascent began with his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which chronicles his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio.

Often appearing in public in T-shirts and ball caps, Walz, a former high school teacher and football coach, brings an amiable, Midwestern dad sensibility to the ticket.

“Excitement in the air, feels like the first day of school, and as a football coach, we’re back on offense,” Walz said in a video message on X in support of Harris’ campaign. “Vice President Harris is bringing the energy, making sure she’s gonna be there to protect the democracy, and ... bringing back some joy to our politics.”

Walz, 60, was born in rural Nebraska and went to high school in the tiny town of Butte, where he graduated among a class of 25 students. He told the New York Times that the class included 12 cousins, and “finding someone to date was kind of a problem.”

In 1989, Walz graduated from Chadron State College in Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in social science education.

He moved to Mankato, Minn., a small city south of Minneapolis, in 1996. He taught social studies at Mankato West High School and helped coach the football team that won the school’s first state championship. He and his wife, Gwen, a fellow teacher, have two children.

Walz also spent 24 years in the Army National Guard, having enlisted at 17. He attained the rank of command sergeant major before retiring in 2005.

He said he first decided to get involved with politics in 2004 after trying to take a group of students to an appearance by then-President George W. Bush in Mankato. They were denied entry, he said, because one of the students sported a John F. Kerry sticker.

“Having just returned from military duty in Italy in support of Operation Enduring Freedom I wished to hear directly from the President and my students, regardless of political party, deserved to witness the historical moment of a sitting president coming to our city,” Walz wrote on Twitter, now known as X . “Above all, I was struck by how deeply divided our country was becoming that a veteran & a group of high schoolers would be turned away at the door.”

Angered by the incident, Walz volunteered for the Kerry campaign and, two years later, was elected to Congress to represent southern Minnesota’s rural, Republican-leaning 1st District. He won reelection five times.

As a congressman, he was lauded for his bipartisanship. From 2015 to 2017, more than half the bills he co-sponsored were introduced by legislators who were not Democrats.

The highest-ranking enlisted soldier to serve in the U.S. House, he was named the ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs in 2017.

Once embraced by the National Rifle Assn., which endorsed him and gave him an “A” rating, Walz denounced the organization after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. He began endorsing gun control measures, including an assault weapons ban.

“The world’s changed,” he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2018. “I’ve changed.”

Walz was elected governor of Minnesota in 2018.

Conservatives heavily criticized Walz for his executive actions early in the COVID-19 pandemic, including stay-at-home orders, mask mandates and closures of businesses and schools campuses.

Critics also said he did not do enough to quell the chaos after Minneapolis was overwhelmed by protest and mayhem after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer. Walz deployed the Minnesota National Guard three days after Floyd’s death. Some said he waited too long to act.

Despite the criticism, Walz was reelected in 2022, and recent polls show that most Minnesotans approve of his performance.

As governor, he has signed laws that codified the right to abortion and reproductive care, guaranteed free school meals to all K-12 students regardless of income, banned so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors and vulnerable adults, and allowed immigrants without legal status to get driver’s licenses.

And like Vance, he has a taste for Diet Mountain Dew. At a rally in July, Vance joked that Democrats might call his fondness for the drink racist.

Walz’s affinity for the neon green soda has been well-documented for years. In 2022, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan posted a photo on X that showed Walz grabbing a Diet Dew from a store refrigerator.

“He’s Dew’n it again! #dadjoke” she wrote.

“Had to Dew it,” Walz responded.

Times staff writer Noah Bierman contributed to this report.