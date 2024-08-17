L.A. city attorney wanted $500,000 for outside law firm. The City Council gave her only 10%

Good morning, and welcome to L.A. on the Record — our City Hall newsletter. It’s David Zahniser, telling you about the latest in city government, with help from my colleague Dakota Smith.

The Los Angeles City Council finally got a chance to discuss some of the drama playing out in the office of City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto, where four employees have filed retaliation claims so far this year.

Unfortunately for the public, that conversation took place behind closed doors.

When council members emerged around 3:20 p.m. Friday, they made one thing clear: They’re not ready to give Feldstein Soto all the money she wants as she responds to allegations against her and her office.

Feldstein Soto had asked the council to approve a three-year agreement for $500,000 with the law firm Miller Barondess to assist with a pending legal matter involving Michelle McGinnis, the former head of Feldstein Soto’s criminal branch. McGinnis filed a claim for damages with the city in June accusing Feldstein Soto of retaliating against her for reporting on “legal and ethical violations” within the office.

Council members gave Feldstein Soto 10% of what she had asked for, knocking the contract down to $50,000, at least for now. Some weren’t even willing to provide that much.

The smaller three-year contract squeaked through on an 8-3 vote, with Councilmembers Kevin de León, Eunisses Hernandez and Monica Rodriguez opposed. One vote less and it would have failed.

McGinnis said in her claim that she was placed on leave and escorted out of City Hall East in front of her colleagues. She accused Feldstein Soto of basing some decisions about who should be prosecuted on “personal relationships” or “perceived political gain.”

McGinnis also said she faced a barrage of retaliatory acts after voicing concern about mishandling of grant funds, discriminatory treatment of co-workers and “inappropriate alcohol consumption” in the workplace, among other things.

In June, a Feldstein Soto aide said the city attorney’s office does not discuss personnel matters or pending litigation. At the same time, the aide asserted broadly that the allegations were untrue.

Last month, another employee, Sean C. Tyler, accused Feldstein Soto of reading employees’ emails without their knowledge — an assertion her office also disputed.

Feldstein Soto spokesperson Karen Richardson said Friday that her boss is “pleased” by the council’s action to approve the contract. The city attorney, she said, continues to be focused on a list of priorities that includes “ending paths to corruption in government and in her office.”

Neither Feldstein Soto nor Council President Paul Krekorian explained why the contract had been shrunk so dramatically. Both declined to say whether the vote showed a lack of confidence in Feldstein Soto.

“I don’t think anybody should interpret it one way or the other,” Krekorian said, “because the decision was made in closed session” and therefore confidential.

Last month, some in the city attorney’s office received letters ordering them to meet with lawyers from Miller Barondess as part of an investigation into McGinnis’ claims. They were told they could face termination if they failed to cooperate or provide “truthful answers.”

Feldstein Soto’s request for $500,000 reached the council’s budget committee on Wednesday. By then, some at City Hall began voicing concern about the choice of Miller Barondess, which has been involved in a case of great importance to city leaders: the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights’ lawsuit over the city and county’s response to the homelessness crisis.

The city attorney’s office has been representing the city in that case, which ended with a pair of settlements that are now the subject of regular court hearings. Miller Barondess, in turn, represented Los Angeles County.

Richardson, the Feldstein Soto spokesperson, said last week that there is no conflict, since both the city and county are defendants in the case.

“The investigators from Miller Barondess are screened so that they do not have any access to any information on the Alliance case or any other matters involving both the City and County,” she said in written remarks.

Three council members missed Friday’s vote. In addition, Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky recused herself, explaining through an aide that she received campaign contributions from Miller Barondess attorneys in 2022.

Lawyers with the firm also donated to Feldstein Soto’s 2022 campaign, which came up as part of Tyler’s claim for damages.

Tyler, who works in technology and library services, said in a recent filing that at least three Miller Barondess attorneys donated to the campaign. He noted that Miller Barondess previously represented Feldstein Soto when she was a private citizen.

Richardson said neither of those issues influenced Feldstein Soto’s decision to retain the firm.

Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who heads the powerful budget committee, also would not reveal his thinking, citing the confidentiality of closed sessions. However, he noted that Feldstein Soto can come back and request additional funds.

Until then, the next step could very well be a formal lawsuit from McGinnis.

State of play

— OFF TO THE DNC: One week after receiving the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Mayor Karen Bass is heading off to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Bass will speak Monday, discussing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ “commitment to children, families and our future,” said Yusef Robb, a political advisor to the mayor. Several other council members are also going, including Bob Blumenfield, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Heather Hutt, Imelda Padilla, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez.

— OLYMPIC VOW: Bass pledged this week that the city will not push out homeless residents as part of preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games. “However our strategy evolves, it will always be housing people first,” she said in an interview. “It will never be putting people on a bus and shipping them out.”

— FLAG FLAP: Speaking of the Games, some community leaders are upset that Bass’ team moved Korean and Japanese artifacts out of City Hall to make way for a display of Olympic and Paralympic flags. The artifacts are being moved to the Convention Center and the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument. The cost of the exhibit, and the relocation, is expected to reach $500,000 — a fact highlighted by City Controller Kenneth Mejia.

— EASTSIDE ICON: Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Richard Alatorre, who also spent time in the California Legislature, died at the age of 81, spurring tributes from political leaders across the state. He served in city office from 1985 to 1999.

— HOUSING & HUMAN RIGHTS: Human Rights Watch slammed the city of Los Angeles over its handling of homelessness, saying local policies have “criminalized” the city’s unhoused. Bass’ team called the report “disingenuous,” saying the report’s authors want to return to an era when “people” pontificate while “Black and Brown people languish and die on 100-degree sidewalks.”

— POLE POSITION: Neighbors in Mar Vista have been fighting to keep the Department of Water and Power from removing more than two dozen art pieces attached to city utility poles.

— RV RESTRICTIONS: The City Council took a first step this week toward imposing new restrictions on RVs in residential areas, on commercial boulevards and near schools. “Our city is not an RV park,” said Councilmember Traci Park, who represents part of the Westside and is pushing for the changes.

— RETURN ENGAGEMENT: Who disciplines LAPD officers? As it turns out, the same lawyers and arbitration experts get picked again and again to serve on the panels that review misconduct cases, The Times reports. This week, the Police Commission said it would reassess the qualifications for participating.

QUICK HITS

Where is Inside Safe? The mayor’s signature strategy for addressing homelessness went to a stretch of Hollywood Boulevard at Gower Street, moving about three dozen people indoors. The initiative also traveled to Erwin Street and Owensmouth Avenue in the west San Fernando Valley. More than 50 people went inside during the two operations, per the mayor’s team.

On the docket for next week: Not much! With so many elected officials at the DNC, council meetings have been canceled for the entire week. By Friday afternoon, at least four committee meetings had been scrapped as well.

