A Chino farm is attracting new customers. It’s egg economy

Billy Mouw works the drive-through window at his egg farm in Chino on Feb. 27, 2025.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Local? Farm fresh? In this eggonomy?

Lately, buying eggs requires crossing your fingers and shelling out.

The national average price of a dozen eggs hit a record high of $4.95 in January, a result of the shortage driven mainly by the avian flu epidemic that’s doing a number on commercial farms. Prices are way higher in California, where some stores are charging more than $9 a dozen.

As SoCal residents seek a nice egg in this trying time , some are finding alternatives to the supermarket, such as Billy’s Egg Farm in Chino.

Advertisement

Billy and Michelle Mouw’s family farm has been hand-feeding their chickens and providing fresh eggs for 32 years.

Michelle Mouw carries eggs from her family farm in Chino to a drive-through customer on Feb. 27, 2025. (Ryan Fonseca / Los Angeles Times)

The line of cars for their egg drive-through has been longer than usual lately. When I arrived 30 minutes before opening time, it stretched roughly a quarter-mile down the road.

Advertisement

How long would you wait for fresh eggs at a reasonable price?

Billy’s Egg Farm’s newfound popularity

“People have told people and now they’re coming and they find out that the eggs are really good and fresh and they want to come back,” Billy Mouw told me last week.

That freshness is the draw, he explained, because customers drive away with eggs that were laid by a hen within the last 24 hours.

The Mouws have about 30,000 chickens, though some had been taking some time off to shed and regrow their feathers. The farm, which limits each car to 100 eggs, had been selling out around noon, Mouw said.

Advertisement

The bird flu epidemic remains a major concern, he said, noting that the farm has biosecurity measures in place, including protective gear for workers and sanitation protocols.

Billy Mouw loads trays of eggs into a customer’s car. (Ryan Fonseca / Los Angeles Times)

“California has lost a tremendous amount of chickens and there is a heightened awareness of it all,” Mouw said.

Michelle Mouw runs the farm with her husband and family. Between taking orders, she told me the egg shortage is a good reminder for people “where your food all comes from and … that there’s a lot that goes into getting the food to the market.”

“You kind of realize now how much of what we eat, how many different food products include eggs,” she said.

What customers had to say

Jennie Skillern and her boyfriend switch off getting up early to stock up on eggs a couple of times a month. It was her turn Thursday, so she drove out from Rancho Cucamonga to get a spot in line around 6 a.m. — two hours before the farm opened.

Advertisement

“There have been times where we couldn’t get out here and so I would buy eggs at the grocery store and the prices are crazy,” she said.

Rancho Cucamonga resident Jennie Skillern was one of the first in line to stock up at Billy’s Egg Farm. (Ryan Fonseca / Los Angeles Times)

Brooke Moon and her dad, Brian Moon, were among the first dozen customers parked alongside the road Thursday. They’ve been coming to Billy’s Egg Farm for years, going back to “when there was no line,” the elder Moon said.

“Since this bird flu’s come around, it seems like they are a bigger part of our diet because we go out of our way to get them,” he added.

Laura Avila doesn’t eat eggs herself but promised to whip up a batch of deviled eggs for her granddaughter’s birthday party over the weekend. The lines are “ridiculous” these days, she said, but she was willing to drive out and wait in line before work.

“These are fresh and they taste better because they’re fresh,” she said.

David Roldan drove out from Pico Rivera to stock up for his family, opting for the 100-egg max. He works in distribution for Kroger and told me he’s seen the egg shortage play out in real time by tracking the difference in the amount of eggs and where they’re going.

Advertisement

“The ones that are getting the eggs are the higher-end stores in the nicer areas,” he said. “I live kind of far from there, so this is my best bet.”

Billy’s Egg Farm has been operating in Chino for more than 30 years. (Ryan Fonseca / Los Angeles Times)

The bird flu outbreak in chickens is bad, but may be slowing

Since the official start of the outbreak on Feb. 8, 2022, 105 commercial flocks in California have been affected, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture , resulting in the mass killing of more than 23 million chickens.

Outbreaks slowed in the state last month, with the last detection reported Feb. 13, based on the latest USDA data.

As of this writing, no outbreaks have been reported in either San Bernardino or L.A. county, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Nationwide, there have been 70 known cases of human infection and one death, CDC officials report .

While the egg market is still dealing with “inadequate supplies,” a USDA report last week pointed to “signs that the situation may be beginning to improve.”

Advertisement

“While significant [avian flu] outbreaks continue to occur, the pace is slowing and most recent cases have been regionally isolated which is providing an opportunity for recovery efforts in other parts of the country to make progress,” officials wrote.

For more on the bird flu epidemic and its impacts, here is some of The Times’ recent coverage:



Today’s top stories

Justin Kohanoff, the owner of a Shell gas station in the Pacific Palisades, stands on the site of his destroyed property in February. He wants to build an apartment building that would be the tallest in the neighborhood and include low-income housing. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Palisades could rebuild with more affordable housing. But many in the wealthy area oppose the idea



The owner of a burned Shell gas station in the Pacific Palisades is proposing the neighborhood’s tallest apartment building with plans to include units for low-income residents.

Some homeowners and leaders in the rebuilding effort have expressed opposition, at times crudely, to new affordable housing.

The fire destroyed 770 apartments covered by rent control. Landlords and tenants expect to struggle to return.

A 2018 law aimed to ‘Trump-proof’ California on immigration. What has it accomplished?



The California Values Act limits cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration agents.

The first Trump administration failed to overturn the law in court.

Immigrant advocates worry that his new administration will encourage local governments to defy the law and that many residents remain at risk without more stringent protections.

Trump is expected to bring a message on expanded executive power to a diminished Congress



The address comes six weeks into an administration that has shown greater command over the workings of federal bureaucracy than in Trump’s first term.

Democratic lawmakers are strategizing how to handle the speech, fearful of becoming a foil to Trump on live television.

Here’s how to watch.

What else is going on



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Advertisement

This morning’s must reads

Dog handler Karen Atkinson puts Quincy, a human remains detection dog, to work on finding the location of cremated remains at a house in Altadena. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Lost in a sea of ash: When wildfire destroys a home — and a loved one’s urn — the search begins. A husband-and-wife archaeology firm in Santa Rosa, Calif., has developed a process to find cremains, the kind kept in an urn, among ashes of burned houses. Specially trained dogs help find the ashes of people who had been cremated. They have worked 19 burn sites in recent years and recovered cremains from more than 300 destroyed homes.

Other must reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

Catalina Horseback Adventures leads guided rides on the island. (Ryan Longnecker / Catalina Horseback Adventures)

Going out



Staying in



Advertisement

A question for you: What’s your favorite local restaurant?

Every month, Times food writers put together a list of the best places to eat and drink in L.A. Do you have a favorite local eatery?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Catie Brown’s apartment is filled with treasures that evoke a simpler time, including books, records, botanical prints and mementos from her travels. (Brittany Elizabeth Brooks / For The Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributing photographer Brittany Elizabeth Brooks from our Not Boring Rentals series. Mid-City resident Catie Brown gave her rent-controlled apartment a cottagecore update worthy of “Little Women.”

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.