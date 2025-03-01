The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers
It’s awards season and our restaurant scene deserves recognition. Weeks of catastrophic wildfires were particularly devastating to local restaurants and food businesses, with many damaged or destroyed and contending with loss of business and smaller staffs as a result.
But those challenges haven’t discouraged chefs and restaurateurs from stepping up to provide continuous aid to those affected, including free community meals, fundraisers for wildfire relief and initiatives to help displaced fire victims replace home kitchen equipment.
And new spots continue to open, keeping our dining scene as fresh and exciting as ever. In Koreatown, a Hong Kong-inspired cafe launched a small-batch creamery next door. In downtown L.A., new vendors are switching things up at Smorgasburg L.A.’s weekly market. Recent debuts also include a pair of New York-founded restaurants landing in splashy West Coast digs and the expansion of a handful of locally renowned pastry shops.
If you want to stick to tried-and-true staples, you can’t go wrong with a family-owned chicken pot pie institution, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, or San Gabriel Valley spots specializing in rou jia mo, the world’s oldest sandwich, which hails from the Shaanxi province in China.
Here are 25 places to add to your dining schedule this month, including a vegan Filipino bakery in Long Beach, budget-friendly charcoal-grilled skewers in Torrance and a new seafood restaurant on Melrose.
Xi’an Biang Biang Noodle
Read about the best spots to try rou jia mo.
Alba
Read about the West Hollywood location of Alba.
Boichik Bagels
Read about the bagel shop in Los Feliz.
Bang Bang Noodles
Here’s where to try rou jia mo in L.A.
Clark Street
Read about the newest Clark Street location.
Friends & Family
Read about the new bakery in Silver Lake.
Good Alley
Read about the flaky rou jia mo at Good Alley.
Kiez Küche & Beer Garden
Read about Eagle Rock’s new beer garden.
Kōast
Read about the new seafood restaurant from the Kali team.
Liu's Creamery
Read about the new creamery from Long Hospitality.
Lodge Bread
Read about the new bakery in Beverly Hills.
Marea
Read about the new coastal Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Moffett's Family Restaurant & Chicken Pie Shoppe
Read about the comforting pot pies at Moffett’s.
Neighborly
Read about the new food hall in Westlake Village.
Noga Bread Co.
Read about the twice-weekly bakery pop-up in Torrance.
Panda Inn
Read about the recently renovated Panda Inn.
San & Wolves
Read about Long Beach’s new vegan bakery.
Smorgasburg L.A.
Read about the 2025 Smorgasburg vendors.
El Lagunero
Read about the cabrito and machitos specialist in Muscoy.
Torikizoku
Read about the budget-friendly opening in Torrance.
Torisoba Sumiya
Read about L.A.’s new destination for charcoal-grilled chicken ramen.
Xibei Dumplings
Read about the new dumpling specialist in Silver Lake.
Yama Sushi Marketplace
Read about the new location of Yama Sushi Marketplace.
Yellow Paper Burger
Read about the smashburger pop-up’s new bricks-and-mortar location.
Zaytinya
Read about José Andrés’ new Culver City restaurant and rooftop bar.
