Collage of food photographs: sandwich, dumplings, and ice cream
Clockwise from top left: dumplings from Good Alley, pasta from Marea, an ice cream sundae from Liu’s Creamery, a sandwich from Lodge Bread and a breakfast plate from Clark Street
(Shelby Moore, Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our food writers

By Danielle DorseySenior Food Editor 

It’s awards season and our restaurant scene deserves recognition. Weeks of catastrophic wildfires were particularly devastating to local restaurants and food businesses, with many damaged or destroyed and contending with loss of business and smaller staffs as a result.

But those challenges haven’t discouraged chefs and restaurateurs from stepping up to provide continuous aid to those affected, including free community meals, fundraisers for wildfire relief and initiatives to help displaced fire victims replace home kitchen equipment.

And new spots continue to open, keeping our dining scene as fresh and exciting as ever. In Koreatown, a Hong Kong-inspired cafe launched a small-batch creamery next door. In downtown L.A., new vendors are switching things up at Smorgasburg L.A.’s weekly market. Recent debuts also include a pair of New York-founded restaurants landing in splashy West Coast digs and the expansion of a handful of locally renowned pastry shops.

If you want to stick to tried-and-true staples, you can’t go wrong with a family-owned chicken pot pie institution, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, or San Gabriel Valley spots specializing in rou jia mo, the world’s oldest sandwich, which hails from the Shaanxi province in China.

Here are 25 places to add to your dining schedule this month, including a vegan Filipino bakery in Long Beach, budget-friendly charcoal-grilled skewers in Torrance and a new seafood restaurant on Melrose.

25 places
The spicy lamb rou jia mo from Xi'an Biang Biang Noodle.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Xi’an Biang Biang Noodle

San Gabriel Valley Chinese $
By Danielle Dorsey
Specializing in foods from Xi’an, the capital city of the Chinese province of Shaanxi, Xi’an Biang Biang is a solid San Gabriel option for trying rou jia mo, filled with your choice of pork, beef or lamb, though columnist Jenn Harris says the spicy lamb proved to be a favorite across multiple visits.
Read about the best spots to try rou jia mo.
Eggplant parmigiana at Alba in West Hollywood.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Alba

West Hollywood Italian $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
A glitzy Italian hot spot from New York has landed in a chic, multilevel space in West Hollywood, with much of the restaurant’s original team relocating to shepherd the opening. The inventive menu blends rustic Italian dishes with Italian American influence, and features a “garden” section that’s unique to the L.A. location, alongside customer-favorite pastas such as agnolotti with caramelized onion. The bar features classic cocktails including a negroni and martini, as well as a predominantly Italy-sourced wine list.
Read about the West Hollywood location of Alba.
The Classic held over a tile floor at Boichik Bagels: a bagel sandwich of lox, chive cream cheese, tomato, capers and onion.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angles Times)

Boichik Bagels

Los Angeles Bagels $
By Danielle Dorsey
A Bay Area bagel shop has debuted in Los Feliz with New York-style bagels that are kettle-boiled and baked, resulting in a chewy, slightly sweet bagel featuring an even, golden crust. Bagels are available in creative flavors such as the “pumperthingle” with pumperknickel and everything seasoning, sandwiches or sold frozen and in bulk with cream cheese. Additional L.A. locations are in the works for the bagel brand.
Read about the bagel shop in Los Feliz.
The pork bell-filled rou jia mo from Bang Bang Noodles in Culver City.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Bang Bang Noodles

Culver City Global $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Columnist Jenn Harris set out to uncover the best rou jia mo in L.A., sometimes referred to as a Chinese hamburger and thought to be one of the oldest sandwiches in the world. She found a standout version at Bang Bang Noodles, which is filled with braised pork belly that’s marinated overnight between two pieces of semi-fermented white flatbread. Harris suggests pairing it with a bowl of executive chef Robert Lee’s hand-pulled noodles.
Here's where to try rou jia mo in L.A.
The breakfast plate of eggs, feta, zhoug and more at Clark Street's bakery and cafe in Beverly Hills.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Clark Street

Beverly Hills Bakery $$
By Danielle Dorsey
One of the city’s most acclaimed bakeries has expanded to a location in Beverly Hills, with fresh baked breads and pastries, a coffee bar, salads and sandwiches, as well as items exclusive to the new outpost, including shakshuka and a breakfast plate with feta, zhoug, soft-boiled eggs and olives.
Read about the newest Clark Street location.
A squash-topped focaccia at the Silver Lake outpost of whole-grain bakery Friends & Family.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Friends & Family

East Hollywood Bakery $
By Danielle Dorsey
The popular East Hollywood bakery and cafe with a focus on heirloom grains and seasonal produce has opened in the former Silverlake Coffee location, with a pared-down menu that includes pastries, coffee, sandwiches and salads, plus a deli case stocked with house-made dips and tuna salad.
Read about the new bakery in Silver Lake.
Stir-fried pea shoots, beef wraps, the Chinese Wagyu burger, pork dumplings and Xinjiang Big Plate Chicken at Good Alley
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Good Alley

Rosemead Chinese $$
By Danielle Dorsey
For a creative take on rou jia mo, sometimes referred to as a Chinese hamburger, head to Good Alley, a dumpling house in a Rosemead strip mall. Chef-owner Peter Pang sandwiches A5 Miyazaki Wagyu beef or cumin-spiced lamb with stewed peppers and onions between two flaky layered pancakes — Harris compares it to a Turkish meat-filled borek.
Read about the flaky rou jia mo at Good Alley.
Pork schnitzel with mushroom sauce, red cabbage and spaetzle at Kiez Küche & Beer Garden in Highland Park.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Kiez Küche & Beer Garden

Highland Park German $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The teams behind Wirtshaus and Rasselbock have added to their repertoire another German-style beer garden in Eagle Rock, with plenty of vegan sausages and schnitzels that pay homage to previous occupant Hinterhof. Traditional meat sausages and beef goulash, veal and chicken schnitzel also are available, as well as rotating German and Belgian beers bottled and on draft, plus wine and imported German sodas.
Read about Eagle Rock's new beer garden.
Meaty white cuts of sablefish in salt and vinegar with dill salad and herb oil on white plate at Kōast restaurant.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Kōast

Hollywood Seafood $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Chef Kevin Meehan and the team behind Kali have opened a seafood-focused restaurant further west on Melrose Avenue, with raw bar items including ceviche, caviar and cured fish, as well as dishes inspired by Meehan’s East Coast upbringing, such as Maryland-style crab dip and lobster-baked manicotti. Kali sommelier Drew Langley is a partner at Kōast and has curated a European-leaning wine list with sake and beer options.
Read about the new seafood restaurant from the Kali team.
The pineapple cake sundae at Liu's Cafe Creamery
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Liu's Creamery

Koreatown Ice cream $
By Danielle Dorsey
The team behind perennially popular Liu’s Cafe has another hit with Liu’s Creamery next door. The small-batch creamery is overseen by pastry chef Isabell Manibusan, and the menu includes a seasonal sorbet (currently with pear and ginger) and Philadelphia-style rolled ice cream modeled after popular Asian desserts and flavor profiles, including a pineapple cake sundae and the Night Market special with Taiwan milk ice cream, candied-sesame peanut powder, house cilantro oil and fresh cilantro. Customers can also build their own sundaes with house-made toppings including granola, cured egg yolk, chile crisp and butter cookie crumbles.
Read about the new creamery from Long Hospitality.
Two stacked halves of an Italian sandwich at the Beverly Hills Lodge Bread cafe
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Lodge Bread

Beverly Hills Bakery $
By Danielle Dorsey
The Middle Eastern-inspired bakery has expanded to a new location in Beverly Hills, offering a full espresso program, toasts, loafs, Jerusalem bagels, sandwiches, salads and pastries, plus market items including hummus, tuna salad and dough starter. A Pasadena location is expected to open by the end of the year.
Read about the new bakery in Beverly Hills.
Marea Beverly Hills' signature fusilli with bone marrow and red-wine-braised octopus.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Marea

Beverly Hills Italian $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
A popular Manhattan restaurant known for its coastal Italian menu has landed in Beverly Hills, with executive chef PJ Calapa (formerly of Eleven Madison Park) helming the kitchen at both locations. A handful of new items take inspiration from the California coast, including an avocado salad with spot prawn tartare and Dungeness crab pappardelle, but Marea’s signature dishes still dominate the menu, including fusilli with bone marrow and octopus.
Read about the new coastal Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.
A chicken pot pie on a plate smothered in gravy
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Moffett's Family Restaurant & Chicken Pie Shoppe

Arcadia American $
By Danielle Dorsey
Juan Valerio Garcia took over Moffett’s Family Restaurant & Chicken Pie Shoppe in 2023 after working at the restaurant for decades, first as a dishwasher and eventually a cook. The Arcadia diner will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and its nostalgic spirit remains the same since Garcia and his family took the reins. The famed chicken pot pie is still rich with gravy, but now diners can choose between white or dark meat, or order pies filled with turkey or tri-tip and beef gravy, all served alongside whipped potatoes and steamed vegetables. Daily specials have been added, ranging from meatloaf on Monday to baby back ribs on Saturday. Columnist Jenn Harris says the restaurant is just as comforting as when she went during her childhood.
Read about the comforting pot pies at Moffett's.
Sicilian-style pepperoni pizza at the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills' outpost inside Neighborly food hall in Westlake Village.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Neighborly

Thousand Oaks Eclectic $$
By Danielle Dorsey
A new food hall has opened at the Promenade at Westlake Village, with some of L.A.’s most iconic food spots joining as vendors. Neighborly houses the third location of Glendale’s Mini Kabob, with new menu items including a cheeseburger wrap and Greek salad; the second location of the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, with cheese boards, plus Sicilian-style pizza and fresh pasta dishes; and newcomers such as Social Monk with stir fries and pan-Asian dishes and Flour Shop with cookies and baked goods.
Read about the new food hall in Westlake Village.
The seasonal focaccia recently offered at Noga Bread Co's pop-up in Torrance.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Noga Bread Co.

Harbor Gateway Bakery $
By Danielle Dorsey
After opening a pop-up bakery in Noga, Israel, partners Lee Begim and Avi Sabag moved to Los Angeles, where Begim’s family lived, six months after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The couple planned on opening a restaurant, but much like their short-lived bakery in Israel, those plans didn’t pan out. In September, Begim and Sabag were able to secure the use of a production company and their Noga Bread pop-up has found a semipermanent home at the Enclave in Torrance, where you’ll find fresh focaccia topped with pesto, whipped ricotta and caramelized leeks; date-caramel sticky buns; lamb mergeuz-filled croissants and a host of rotating breads and pastries offered every Wednesday and Saturday. A forthcoming bakery and cafe is set to open in downtown San Pedro later this year.
Read about the twice-weekly bakery pop-up in Torrance.
Dishes and drinks at the newly remodeled Panda Inn in Pasadena
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Panda Inn

Chinese American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Columnist Jenn Harris reviews one of the most ambitious reopenings in the San Gabriel Valley with Panda Inn, from Andrew Cherng and his father, chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, who first opened the Panda Inn on Foothill Boulevard in 1973. The new digs feature an upscale dining room, private rooms, a full bar and sushi bar, but the Chinese American menu feels nostalgic with dishes such as orange chicken and beef and broccoli, plus new dishes from executive chef Aiguo Yang that bridge influence across Yangzhou, China; Taipei, Taiwan; and Yokohama, Japan. Harris suggests focusing on one aspect of the restaurant’s expansive menu — either the Yangzhou specialties, sushi or Chinese American staples — for best results.
Read about the recently renovated Panda Inn.
Champorado and ube cream doughnuts in the pastry case of San and Wolves, a vegan Filipino bakery in Long Beach
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

San & Wolves

Long Beach Filipino Vegan Bakery $
By Danielle Dorsey
After years of pop-ups, the Filipino-influenced vegan bakery from partners Kym Estrada and Arvin Torres has landed in a permanent space along Long Beach’s 4th Street corridor, serving classic buko pie, pandesal, bitsu-bitsu and ensaymadas, as well as unique creations including ube pop-tarts and pandan cinnamon buns, plus coffee sourced from the Philippines by Los Alamitos-based Teofilo. Just down the street from artisanal panadería Gusto Bread, San & Wolves regularly sells out of by the end of the day.
Read about Long Beach's new vegan bakery.
A large tray of Full Send BBQ's Filipino-inspired Texas-style barbecue and sides
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Smorgasburg L.A.

Downtown L.A. Eclectic $$
By Danielle Dorsey
A host of new vendors joined the lineup at Smorgasburg L.A. for 2025 and will pop up at the free open-air market held at the Row DTLA every Sunday this year, including a boba stand that blends Taiwanese and Chinese bubble tea with Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Indo-Fijian ingredients; Back Yard Jerk for Caribbean staples; withBee, offering cuisines that span West African, the Caribbean and Southern cuisines; and Filipino barbecue pop-up Full Send BBQ.
Read about the 2025 Smorgasburg vendors.
A goat meat faluta served with cheese and sauce
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

El Lagunero

Mexican $
By Danielle Dorsey
In the semirural community of Muscoy, tucked behind an auto body shop, is a taquería that boasts a specialty from Mexico’s Laguna region. The stand from Francisco Salinas and Vanessa Sánchez serves cabrito, or spit-roasted baby goat, in soft tacos, grilled flautas or consomé, as well as an offal sausage with baby goat organs called machitos that are also roasted on the spike. Food editor Daniel Hernandez discovered the stand as part of his investigation into Southern California’s pararetes culture, which brings the traditions of Western Mexico to rural pockets with raw goat’s milk spiked with cane sugar alcohol and other ingredients. The taco stand is approximately 90 minutes outside of L.A. and regularly sells out by mid-morning.
Read about the cabrito and machitos specialist in Muscoy.
An assortment of grilled skewers at Japanese yakiniku chain Torikizoku in a Torrance strip mall
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Torikizoku

Torrance Japanese $
By Danielle Dorsey
After launching a high-end kushiyaki restaurant in Redondo Beach last year, Torikizoku, an Osaka-founded chain with more than 600 locations across Japan, has opened a new outpost in a Torrance strip mall where nearly all charcoal-grilled skewers are priced at $4. Sides such as grilled onigiri, curried potato salad and crispy chicken skin salad pair well with house cocktails, wine, sake and shochu.
Read about the budget-friendly opening in Torrance.
A bowl of barbecued-chicken ramen topped with egg, nori, radish, green onion and chicken at Tori-soba Sumiya in Sawtelle.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Torisoba Sumiya

Sawtelle Japanese $
By Danielle Dorsey
A chicken-focused ramen house has expanded from Japan to the former Yakitoriya space in Sawtelle. Chef Toshimitsu Sakamaki, who ran the yakitori spot for over 15 years, is still behind the grill, overseeing chicken-based ramen broth that’s simmered for six to seven hours and fried and charred chicken that makes its way into rice bowls and ramen.
Read about L.A.'s new destination for charcoal-grilled chicken ramen.
A hand holding chopsticks grabs steamed shaomai dumplings from a bamboo steam tray at Xibei Dumplings in Silver Lake.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Xibei Dumplings

Silver Lake Chinese $
By Danielle Dorsey
A new destination for handmade shaomai has landed with Xibei Dumplings, a chain with more than 400 locations across China, now open in the new Sunset Row development complex. Scallion pancakes, popcorn chicken, a Chinese burger, corn pancakes and freshly brewed tea round out the menu.
Read about the new dumpling specialist in Silver Lake.
A closeup of salmon maki and California rolls from Yama Sushi Marketplace in Koreatown
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Yama Sushi Marketplace

Harvard Heights Grocery Store $$
By Danielle Dorsey
A new Koreatown marketplace represents the first expansion for Yama Sushi since the launch of its West L.A. location in 2022. Here, customers can shop for imported Japanese home goods, pantry staples and packaged foods, or pick up an easy meal in the form of grab-and-go rolls, chirashi bowls and fresh seafood. A broader selection of hot foods is expected to be available soon, alongside sake, beer and cooking classes.
Read about the new location of Yama Sushi Marketplace.
A hand holds a burger over a red tray at Yellow Paper Burger in Eagle Rock. In background, tater tots
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Yellow Paper Burger

Eagle Rock Burgers $
By Danielle Dorsey
A popular smashburger pop-up has landed in a cozy space with patio seating in Eagle Rock, serving items inspired by the city’s classic burger stands and bars. The new location puts popular pop-up items on the permanent menu, including all-beef hot dogs, pickled eggs and apple hand pies. Husband-and-wife owners Colin Fahrner and Katie Reid Fahrner hope to add beer and wine, along with an events lineup, in the near future.
Read about the smashburger pop-up's new bricks-and-mortar location.
Zaytinya

Culver City Mediterranean $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés has brought a new location of his long-running Washington, D.C., restaurant to the Shay Hotel in Culver City. Lobby-level Zaytinya serves an array of mezze and large-format plates that draw inspiration from Lebanese, Greek and Turkish cuisines, including spice-rubbed lamb leg kebabs and bone marrow kibbeh, with a full bar available, including Mediterranean wines. On the rooftop and adjacent to the pool, you’ll find Butterfly, modeled after Andrés’ D.C. restaurant Oyamel with an L.A.-inspired menu featuring queso fundido, tacos, ceviche and salads, plus house cocktails such as the signature Salt Air Margarita.
Read about José Andrés' new Culver City restaurant and rooftop bar.
