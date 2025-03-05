Trump’s trade war is back on. Here’s how tariffs could hit your wallet

President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on March 3.

Good morning. Here's what you need to know to start your day.



How Trump’s trade war could hit your wallet

After earlier threats and a last-minute pause in February, President Trump’s North American trade war has begun while the tariff battle with China escalated.

The president on Tuesday imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, though Canadian gas and oil imports will be taxed at 10%. Trump also doubled his earlier tariff on Chinese products, which now stands at 20%.

Despite Trump’s insistence that tariffs are paid by the foreign countries they’re imposed on, the reality is that importers — U.S.-based businesses — will be paying these tariffs . And to offset paying 25% on imports of the same products, those businesses are expected to start charging customers more.

As the nation’s most populous state and one that consumes a lot of products from our neighbor to the south, experts warn Californians should brace for sticker shock on food, drink, cars, housing and more. Here’s what to expect.

Avocados from Mexico are for sale at a grocery store. (Ted Shaffrey / Associated Press)

Some nuts, vegetables and fruits — including the beloved avocado — will cost more.

The U.S. imports a lot of Mexican-grown produce. While California is an agricultural giant, it can’t meet the nation’s demand for fruits, vegetables and nuts alone.

With it now costing U.S. importers more to bring that produce across the border and into stores, you may soon be paying more for tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries, peppers and avocados .

Not our avocados! The beloved, temperamental fruit is a staple in Mexican cuisine, sushi and brunch.

“Californians are the nation’s top consumer of Mexican avocados, importing $602 million of the Hass varietal in the 2023-24 fiscal year,” Times reporter Seema Mehta explained this week , citing a report by Texas A&M professors for the Mexican Hass Avocado Import Assn.

Workers place labels by hand on bottles of tequila at the Fortaleza tequila distillery on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tequila in Mexico’s Jalisco state. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Your next margarita or Mexican beer could run up your tab faster.

Americans — but especially Californians — drink the most tequila, which can be called tequila only if it’s grown in Mexico. Modelo has been the top-selling beer in the U.S. since June 2023.

That means sipping that tequila- or mezcal-based cocktail or grabbing a six-pack of your favorite Mexican lager will likely set you back more soon.

(Sidenote: There’s an emerging agave spirits industry in California, and it will be interesting to see if their bottles start taking more shelf space in the coming weeks — or however long this trade war lasts).

Canadian whisky is also subject to the new tariffs, so brace yourself as you pick up that bottle of Crown Royal.

An inflatable figure in front of Neko Wilson’s neighborhood car dealership in Modesto. (Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

Car prices, homebuilding and Chinese-made products will be affected soon.

“U.S. auto manufacturing is deeply intertwined with Mexico and Canada, with parts crossing the border many times,” Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum explained this week. “Now, those parts will be taxed 25% every time they enter the U.S.”

As current inventories are sold off and new cars come off the lines, prices at dealerships will likely increase, she noted.

Canada is the largest supplier of lumber to the U.S., which worries homebuilders , since it will now cost more to address the housing crisis in California — especially as thousands prepare to rebuild after January’s devastating L.A. County fires.

And with so many household items made in China, prepare to pay more for a variety of appliances, toys, electronics and more.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs as Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty look on in Ottawa on March 4. (Adrian Wyld / Associated Press)

Our biggest trade partners are slapping back.

China was quick to retaliate Tuesday, announcing broad new tariffs on U.S. agricultural, dairy and meat products.

That same day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed 25% tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. goods produced in Republican-controlled states. He said a broader round of tariffs was in the works.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said tariffs on U.S. goods will be coming. But she won’t share details on what products will be affected until Sunday, telling reporters she hopes to speak with Trump before then.

As Kate reported this week, Mexico will likely be hit hardest by the trade war.

“The country’s economy is already on shaky ground. Mexico faces its largest budget deficit since the 1980s,” she wrote. “Analysts say that if tariffs drag down the Mexican economy, more Mexican workers without proper documentation will seek to enter the U.S.”

Today’s top stories

People hold LGBTQ+ flags outside the Supreme Court in December during oral arguments on whether states can ban certain gender transition medical treatments for young people. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images)

Transgender Americans weigh leaving U.S. over Trump’s policies. Some already have



Transgender Americans fear a slate of Trump administration policies targeting gender-affirming medical care and U.S. passports that recognize their identities.

Many are now making plans to flee the country, or have already done so. They are saving money, getting travel documents in order, considering foreign jobs and even applying for asylum abroad.

Asylum requests surge in Mexico amid the U.S. border crackdown



Over the last decade, the annual number of asylum applications in Mexico has grown a hundredfold.

There are growing fears that Mexico’s asylum system is unprepared to deal with the increase.

Takeaways from Trump’s speech to Congress



Trump’s address featured a slew of false claims, such as the assertion that U.S. citizens that are hundreds of years old are receiving Social Security checks.

He also said that the prosecutions against him in his four years out of power fueled his return to the White House.

Read more on Trump’s address to Congress in which he gave himself high marks.

What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

(Karlotta Freier / For the Times)

In pursuit of the perfect martini. No, there is no coffee. Yes, there is vermouth. What is the perfect martini? No such thing exists, writes restaurant critic Bill Addison, because perfection is inert and a martini is anything but. Like a pizza, the martini dies a quick death. The first sip is everything, and then the temperature rises. And the proportions, measured by human hands, will be different every time, however microscopically. Its existence hinges on variability.

Other must reads



For your downtime

(Matteo Berton / For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... your photo of the day

Saddleback Mountain in Orange County. (Paul Ventura)

Today’s great photo is from Paul Ventura of Mission Viejo: Saddleback Mountain.

Paul writes: “Saturday morning, Feb. 22, my friend Eric and I hiked up Laurel Canyon Trail to reach Bommer Ridge. Since it was such a clear day, the color of Saddleback Mountain jumped out in the blue sky.”

