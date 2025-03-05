Advertisement

Bill Addison's Perfect Martini

5 minutes
Makes 1 cocktail
A martini garnished with both a twist and olives pictured aside a bowl of green olives and a lemon.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Addison

Making martinis at home is a pleasure that’s distinct from drinking them in the world. Restaurants and bars tend to stock only a handful of widely distributed gins, with maybe one or two boutique gins in the mix to support local distillers. Few among those will be the London dry-style gins, brisk with forward notes of juniper and citrus, that I prefer for a dry martini.

For the home bar, I start with a trip to an independent Los Angeles-area wine and liquor store (Bar Keeper in Silver Lake, K&L Wine Merchants in Hollywood and the Wine House in West L.A. are three favorites) and a conversation with a knowledgeable staffer. It’s how I came to know a gin like No. 3, clear and spicy and always the emptiest bottle in my cabinet.

Vermouth — the alto to gin’s soprano — varies in potency depending on the maker. In a martini, I advocate for the dry subtler character of Dolin blanc.

I also champion the merest presence of orange bitters in martinis, an addition with historic context that’s largely fallen out of fashion. The bright sweetness adds a pheromone-level mystery to the flavor and cuts the initial, crucial sharpness.

1

Combine the gin, vermouth and bitters in a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir well for about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass garnished with a lemon twist, or olive, or both.
Bill Addison

Bill Addison is the restaurant critic of the Los Angeles Times. He is recipient of the 2023 Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award from the James Beard Foundation, among numerous other accolades. Addison was previously national critic for Eater and held food critic positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News and Atlanta magazine.

