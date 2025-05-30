Advertisement
California

California, Trump and the battle over transgender athletes

Four athletes participate in a meter hurdle event on a track field
A transgender athlete, second from left, participates in the girls’ 100-meter hurdle event at an April track meet in Riverside.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Hailey Branson-PottsStaff Writer 

The intense scrutiny of teenage transgender athletes in California intensified this week as the U.S. Justice Department announced it was investigating the state for allowing them to participate in girls’ sports and President Trump threatened to cut federal funding over the issue.

My colleagues Kevin Rector, Brittny Mejia and Howard Blume reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether California, its interscholastic sports federation, and the Jurupa Unified School District are violating the rights of cisgender high school girls by allowing trans athletes to compete alongside them.

The department also threw its support behind a pending lawsuit alleging similar violations of girls’ rights in the Riverside Unified School District, said U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli, who oversees much of the Los Angeles region, and Assistant Atty. Gen. Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Advertisement

The announcements came one day after Trump threatened to cut federal funding to the state if it continued to allow trans athletes to compete in women’s sports.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump blasted Gov. Gavin Newsom — whom he called “Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum” — saying that under his leadership, the state “continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.’”

President Trump talks to reporters outside of Air Force One
President Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to California over transgender youth participation in sports.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)
Advertisement

The president referenced “a transitioned Male athlete” who “won ‘everything,’ and is now qualified to compete in the ‘State Finals’ next weekend.”

My colleagues Blume, Hannah Fry, Steve Henson and Taryn Luna reported that Trump appeared to be referencing a transgender Jurupa Valley High School junior who won the girls’ long jump and triple jump during the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Masters Meet last week.

Trump said he would be “ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!”

Advertisement

The California Interscholastic Federation, which oversees sports at more than 1,500 high schools, announced that it would expand the number of athletes eligible to compete in the upcoming state championship.

Under the new rules announced Tuesday, cisgender female athletes who fell one sport short of qualifying for the state track meet will be allowed to compete in the championship. Transgender athletes are not disqualified from participating.

The state track meet begins Friday in Clovis. The city’s mayor pro tem, Diane Pearce, wrote on Facebook that the new rules showed that CIF officials “know they’re in the wrong” and that “we must keep up the pressure!” Earlier this week, Pearce criticized the competition of “a biological male” in the event.

Newsom praised the CIF rules.

“CIF’s proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness — a model worth pursuing,” said Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, in a statement. “The governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach.”

The Democratic governor— an outspoken champion of LGBTQ+ rights since he was mayor of San Francisco — called trans athletes’ participation in women’s sports “deeply unfair” during a podcast interview in March, splitting from many in his party on an issue that Republicans capitalized on during the presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly targeted transgender rights during his first four months back in the White House.

Advertisement

The president issued an executive order barring the federal government from recognizing genders other than male or female. And he has pushed to ban transgender Americans from the U.S. military, writing in an executive order that transgender identity is a “falsehood” inconsistent with the “humility and selflessness required of a service member.” The Supreme Court this month cleared the way for that ban to take effect.

In February, Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which gave federal agencies the ability to penalize schools for allowing transgender athletes to compete — something the Trump administration says violates Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sexual discrimination.

Today’s top stories

Entire blocks of homes in Altadena were destroyed by the Eaton fire.
Entire blocks of homes in Altadena were destroyed by the Eaton fire.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Did insurers collude to force homeowners onto the state insurance plan?

  • Two Los Angeles County Superior Court lawsuits accuse dozens of California home insurers of dropping policyholders and forcing them onto the FAIR Plan — the state’s insurer of last resort — where polices cover less and cost more.
  • The Times spoke to both sides, as well as multiple experts to better understand the high-stakes litigation, which faces obstacles but could shake up California’s home insurance industry.

Santa Monica residents go to war against Waymo

  • There’s a battle brewing in Santa Monica with a fleet of unmanned, electric Waymo vehicles on one side, and exhausted, weary locals on the other.
  • Using cones, cars and sometimes themselves, residents have taken to blocking the Waymos from entering their company-funded parking lot, so much so that the company has called the cops on them a half dozen times.
Advertisement

A warming planet is poised to get even hotter

  • The hottest year in nearly two centuries was recorded only last year. But a United Nations report predicts the world will probably shatter that record yet again by 2029.
  • That means we can expect many more days when the weather feels freakish and far more natural disasters that cost people their homes, health or lives.
  • For California and the western U.S., that means higher chances of drought, heat waves and longer fire seasons with more intense wildfires.

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

  • Stock market investors don’t have much to cheer about in the second Trump term, except perhaps for a new and almost flawless trading strategy — the ‘TACO’ trade, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.
  • What do the Dodgers and Giants have in common? An iconic ad — for Big Oil, columnist Sammy Roth writes.

This morning’s must reads

(Original Caption) Convicted spy Christopher Boyce is led by federal marshals at Burbank airport upon his arrival from Springfield, Massachusetts, for arraignment on charges related to his escape from Lompoc federal prison in January 1980.

California

How a pair of Palos Verdes altar boys grew up to be Soviet spies

Christopher Boyce and Andrew Daulton Lee journeyed from the Palos Verdes Peninsula suburbs to become Soviet spies, a story emblematic of 1970s California.

Other must reads

For your downtime

A woman puts a plate on a counter
A view of Philippe the Original, one of Los Angeles’s oldest restaurants, founded in 1908.
(Alex Justice/For The Times)

Going out

Staying in

Advertisement

A question for you: What is your favorite California city to visit?

Karen says, “Murphys in Calaveras County.”
Pasqual says, “Mendocino.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

A man poses for a photo while sitting on a car
Comedian Richard Kind, who serves as the announcer on “Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney,” is photographed outside the show’s set at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House on the set of “Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney” with actor Richard Kind.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
California
Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a Metro reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on communities along the coast. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Arsonist in the Crowd

    John Orr was a renowned fire investigator who was also a prolific arsonist, and whose thinly veiled novel helped to convict him. In this episode we hear from the fire captain who first suspected him—and from Orr himself.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: The Girardi Scandal Uncovered

    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: As Trump Slashes Renewable Energy, Is Nuclear the Future?

    Sammy Roth visits America’s second-largest nuclear plant, Arizona’s Palo Verde Generating Station, and sits down with three experts to explore the pros and cons of atomic energy.

Advertisement