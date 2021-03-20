Single Level Monarch Day Terrace
Enjoy looking out over stunning ocean views from the pool deck with gorgeous sunsets over Catalina Island. Newly renovated in 2020, this lovely high ceiling single-level four-bedroom, four-bath home is very close to one of the most famous surfing beaches in the world and the lovely Salt Creek Grille and Monarch Bay Club. This home features a large fully landscaped and perfectly manicured lot with a spacious and private backyard, fully gated front yard with a putting green, rose garden, and grass area, plus oversized 3-car garage. Sights from the pool and spa incredible with an 180-degree ocean vista!
Location: 32631 Seven Seas, Dana Point 92629
Asking price: $3,999,000-$4,300,000
Year built: 1979
Living area: 4,225 square feet, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Formal entry; great room; open concept kitchen with Calacata Laza quartz countertop, Viking stove, Thermador double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Wolf microwave; family room; dining room with Sub-Zero wine refrigerator; master suite; 3 fireplaces
Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group
949.249.2424
leeann@canadaygroup.com
canadaygroup.com
DRE#: 00560041
