Single Level Monarch Day Terrace

Features: Formal entry; great room; open concept kitchen with Calacata Laza quartz countertop, Viking stove, Thermador double ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Wolf microwave; family room; dining room with Sub-Zero wine refrigerator; master suite; 3 fireplaces

Enjoy looking out over stunning ocean views from the pool deck with gorgeous sunsets over Catalina Island. Newly renovated in 2020, this lovely high ceiling single-level four-bedroom, four-bath home is very close to one of the most famous surfing beaches in the world and the lovely Salt Creek Grille and Monarch Bay Club. This home features a large fully landscaped and perfectly manicured lot with a spacious and private backyard, fully gated front yard with a putting green, rose garden, and grass area, plus oversized 3-car garage. Sights from the pool and spa incredible with an 180-degree ocean vista!

A pool with a view in Dana Point.

Newsletter The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.